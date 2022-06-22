ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

This Is The Best Southern Food Spot In Tennessee

By Sarah Tate
WEGR ROCK 103
WEGR ROCK 103
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PITq9_0gIcoSgD00
Photo: Getty Images

Tennessee is home to an almost endless list of delicious southern restaurants, which given its cultural and culinary history is no surprise. Being in the heart of the South, you're never too far from your favorite southern-inspired favorites that taste just like how your granny used to make it.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best southern food spots around the country, including this popular spot in Tennessee. According to the site:

"The South is synonymous with cornbread, collard greens, and homestyle mac and cheese. Luckily, you don't have to go all the way down south to get a taste of that famous southern hospitality — and hopefully some mashed potatoes."

So which restaurant was named the best southern food spot in Tennessee?

Miss Girlee Soul Food

Located in Memphis, Miss Girlee Soul Food serves up all your southern and soul food favorites , from fried chicken and okra to banana pudding and peach cobbler. Miss Girlee Soul Food is located at 629 Chelsea Avenue in Memphis.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Described by reviewers as a hidden gem, Miss Girlee serves up some of the best soul food south of the Mason-Dixon. A massive menu and affordable prices keep diners coming back for more."

Check out the full list here to see the best southern food spot in each state.

Comments / 1

Related
rockytopinsider.com

BREAKING: Tennessee Lands Mississippi Safety

Three-star safety John Slaughter committed to Tennessee Saturday while on an official visit to Knoxville. Slaughter chose Tennessee over Ole Miss and Florida State — the two other schools in his top three — as well as Mississippi State and Memphis. The Mississippi native had been trending towards...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
City
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Memphis, TN
Restaurants
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Memphis, TN
Food & Drinks
WGNO

Bear gets stuck, dies inside hot car in Tennessee

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is warning the public to never leave food or "anything that smells like food" in their vehicles after a black bear got stuck inside a car and died on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Soul Food#Chelsea#Southern Hospitality#Okra#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Homestyle Mac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WEGR ROCK 103

WEGR ROCK 103

Memphis, TN
3K+
Followers
546
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis Classic Rock - Hooker, DB and Becka mornings

 https://rock103.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy