Minneapolis, MN

Timberwolves not close on D'Angelo Russell trade

By HoopsHype
 2 days ago
The draft is one day away, but to this point, the Timberwolves have not come close on any trades involving D’Angelo Russell or any other player, sources told The Athletic. The discussions are expected to evolve from theoretical to practical the closer it gets to the draft.

Source: Jon Krawczynski @ The Athletic

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

KAT shared the floor with Dieng for 2161 minutes in 16-17 and he shared the floor with Gibson for 2179 the next year. 2000 minutes is a lot — about what he + DLo have shared the floor for since the trade.

The idea that playing KAT next to a 5 would be completely new is odd to me – 12:30 AM

Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke

Always great chatting with @JaceFrederick.

Talking NBA Draft, Clint Capela rumors, and whether or not DLo will be with the Wolves next year: open.spotify.com/episode/77aMYa…

#TBPN3:48 PM

Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke

Great to have @JaceFrederick join the @10000Layups pod today. Talking draft, Capela, and DLo. Tune in tomorrow! – 8:10 PM

D’Angelo Russell is being shopped around, so it makes sense for the Timberwolves to target a shot-creator with this selection. TyTy and Karl-Anthony Towns could make for a lethal pick-and-roll pairing, and with Anthony Edwards resembling a superstar in the playoffs (and in Hustle) Minnesota would be equipped with a dynamic offense. Whatever Russell would return in a trade could only bolster their roster even more. -via nbadraft.theringer.com / June 13, 2022

Darren Wolfson: The Wizards are not interested in (D’Angelo) Russell. Yes, the Wizards are looking for a lead guard, and I am told no interest in D’Angelo Russell. -via Spotify / June 8, 2022

Wolves brass suspected the Warriors were closing in on something with Russell, sources say. They wanted to go through the full recruitment anyway, knowing the Warriors might flip Russell later, sources say. -via ESPN / June 7, 2022

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

