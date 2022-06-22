ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Justin and Hailey Bieber have ‘unbreakable’ marriage in wake of ‘overwhelming year’ of health issues

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

The Biebers’ marriage is healthy as can be — even as the couple’s physical health has been through the ringer.

“Hailey has been so supportive of Justin, just like he supported her with her health issues,” a friend of the couple, who married in 2018, told People in this week’s issue. “They’re unbreakable.”

After a recent bout of COVID, Hailey Bieber , 25, was hospitalized in March following a transient ischemic attack, often referred to as a mini-stroke. The model subsequently underwent a procedure to close a small opening in her heart, through which her blood clot traveled to her brain.

The “Love Yourself” singer, 28, had to postpone concerts in February due to his own case of COVID-19. He then revealed earlier this month that he was suffering from paralysis on the right side of his face, due to the rare disorder, Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

As a result, he pushed back the rest of the stateside portion of his “Justice” tour.

A source close to the singer told People that Hailey “constantly checked in on” him while on the road promoting her skincare line, Rhode — which launched last week and was sued for trademark infringement.

“It’s been very scary for her,” the source told the outlet. “Even though she knows he will be fine, it’s definitely been an overwhelming year so far.”

The couple’s friend noted that while the recent scare has been “a setback,” Bieber is “going to move forward and get healthy.

“He’s in good spirits and looking forward in his life and career,” they said.

Hailey shared last week on “Good Morning America” that despite the “very scary and random” incident, Justin was “doing really well” and “getting better every single day.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
E! News

Model Niece Waidhofer Dies by Suicide at 31

Family and friends are mourning the loss of model Niece Waidhofer. Waidhofer's family confirmed she died by suicide, per TMZ, and was discovered after Texas law enforcement completed a welfare check in her Houston home sometime last month. She was 31 years old. "Sadly, Niece took her own life after...
HOUSTON, TX
Tracey Folly

Pregnant woman horrified when doctors make her take X-rays lying prone on her belly while in labor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I once faked being pregnant so I wouldn't have to accompany a patient into a hospital X-ray room and hold her in position while the technician took X-rays of her arm. So when I heard a doctor had ordered X-rays for my mother while she was pregnant with me, I felt stunned.
WWD

Jennifer Aniston Embraces Minimalist Dressing to Honor Father John Aniston With Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award

Click here to read the full article. Before Jennifer Aniston rose to fame on “Friends,” her father John Aniston was a daytime television staple on “Days of Our Lives.” After almost four decades on the popular soap opera, John Aniston received a Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2022 Daytime Emmys on Friday. So happy that Jennifer Aniston has a video speech to honor her father John Aniston with this award! #Days #DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/IHQwtsXKGWMore from WWDNatalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' L.A. PremierePhotos from 'The Terminal List' PremiereEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and More at 'Westworld' Season...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralysis#Marriages#Unbreakable#Justice
InsideHook

What Keeps a Veteran Musician Traveling After Decades in the Spotlight?

At an age when plenty of musicians are calling it a day from touring, what prompted one musician to double down on both their touring and their forays into live music, period? That’s a question at the heart of a new Washington Post profile of musician and actor John Davidson. (Who, it should be noted, should not be confused with the retired hockey player of the same name.)
MUSIC
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy