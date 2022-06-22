Justin and Hailey Bieber have ‘unbreakable’ marriage in wake of ‘overwhelming year’ of health issues

The Biebers’ marriage is healthy as can be — even as the couple’s physical health has been through the ringer.

“Hailey has been so supportive of Justin, just like he supported her with her health issues,” a friend of the couple, who married in 2018, told People in this week’s issue. “They’re unbreakable.”

After a recent bout of COVID, Hailey Bieber , 25, was hospitalized in March following a transient ischemic attack, often referred to as a mini-stroke. The model subsequently underwent a procedure to close a small opening in her heart, through which her blood clot traveled to her brain.

The “Love Yourself” singer, 28, had to postpone concerts in February due to his own case of COVID-19. He then revealed earlier this month that he was suffering from paralysis on the right side of his face, due to the rare disorder, Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

As a result, he pushed back the rest of the stateside portion of his “Justice” tour.

A source close to the singer told People that Hailey “constantly checked in on” him while on the road promoting her skincare line, Rhode — which launched last week and was sued for trademark infringement.

“It’s been very scary for her,” the source told the outlet. “Even though she knows he will be fine, it’s definitely been an overwhelming year so far.”

The couple’s friend noted that while the recent scare has been “a setback,” Bieber is “going to move forward and get healthy.

“He’s in good spirits and looking forward in his life and career,” they said.

Hailey shared last week on “Good Morning America” that despite the “very scary and random” incident, Justin was “doing really well” and “getting better every single day.”