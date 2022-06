Arizona brothers Nate and Gabriel Brown have advanced to the next round on Season 17 of "America's Got Talent" thanks to their unique audition. In the episode that aired Tuesday, June 14, Gabriel treated the audience to crowd-pleasing impressions of Kermit the Frog singing the Elton John song "Tiny Dancer," Donald Duck singing Nickelback's "Photograph" (a clear improvement), SpongeBob SquarePants on Train's "Drops of Jupiter" and more while Nate accompanied his brother on piano. ...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO