YOW Week 1 Winners: Earl & Connie Behm, 650 9th St. NW, Valley City

Times-Online
 3 days ago

Congratulations Ivy Real Estate Group Yard of the Week #1 Winners Earl and Connie Behm, 650 9th St. NW, Valley City.

www.times-online.com

Comments / 0

Times-Online

Valley native enjoys success as masseuse

In 2019, a young woman, native to Valley City, started out as an entrepreneur and has been successfully running the business since the past four years. Cidnee Reinhart, massage therapist, is the owner of Massage by Cidnee, based out of Salon 356. She has always considered herself ‘the girl next door’ and she encourages other young women inspired by her success to take risks to seize their dreams.
VALLEY CITY, ND
KNOX News Radio

Friday night storms in Red River Valley

A large storm system passed through the Red River Valley prompting numerous weather warnings on Friday. The National Weather Service says winds of 50 mph or greater were common with an 88 mph gust clocked north of East Grand Forks. Heavy rains reported at many locations. The NWS says tornadoes...
valleynewslive.com

Broadway to close Sunday for the Great Race in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday, Broadway will be closed between 1st and 6th Avenues North for The Great Race event taking place in downtown Fargo. The road closure will be in effect through 5 p.m. No Parking signs have been placed on Broadway from...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo’s holiday lights display has new home & owner

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo’s holiday lights display is now owned by the Red River Valley Fair. The drive thru event will be moved from Lindenwood Park to the fairgrounds in West Fargo this holiday season. The FM Sertoma Club owned and operated the display for the last...
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Airport Gearing Up for Large 2023 Projects

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Recently, the Jamestown Regional Airport received funding for some maintenance and planned work. Airport Manager Katie Hemmer says this is all a precursor to some big projects they have planned in 2023. Hemmer says in 2023, they have plans for an entire electrical rehabilitation and...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Times-Online

Watching the sunset at the end of the longest day of the year

In the final moments of the longest day of the year, the sun set over Valley City, and upon a hill, at the Medicine Wheel Park, a small group of community members gathered to watch it all go down, marking the twilight of the Summer Solstice. “It’s the longest day...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

2022 Great Race ends Sunday in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- The 2022 Great Race finishes in Fargo on Sunday. The 10-state race features 120 vintage vehicle teams.The race began last Sunday in Warwick, Rhode Island. The finish line will be at the historic Fargo Theatre in the downtown area.
FARGO, ND
Times-Online

SunsetStickler

Watching the sunset at the end of the longest day of the year. In the final moments of the longest day of the year, the sun set over Valley City, and upon …
VALLEY CITY, ND
AG Week

ADM's Northern Sun plant partially shuts down to deal with bin damage

ENDERLIN, N.D. — An oilseed processing plant in Enderlin has been at least partially shut down for a week after employees noticed a meal tank had shifted on its foundation. The ADM Northern Sun plant, which crushes sunflowers, canola and soybeans into oil, has been partially shut down since June 17 while crews have assessed the problem and necessary repairs, said Jackie Anderson, a spokesperson for ADM.
ENDERLIN, ND
wdayradionow.com

Girl riding bike hit by car in Valley City

(Valley City, ND) -- A girl riding a bike is seriously injured after being struck by a road maintenance machine in Valley City. The collision happened late Tuesday morning north of Jefferson elementary school. The road maintenance roller was being operated by a city employee at the time of the accident.
VALLEY CITY, ND
kxnet.com

Special Olympics North Dakota in ‘urgent’ need of volunteers

FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Special Olympics North Dakota is asking the community for help as it kicks off its State Summer Games on July 25. The organization is in urgent need of volunteers this weekend to ensure the event exceeds expectations. “We appreciate and value everyone who commits their...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Bonanzaville changing things up for July 4th celebration, bringing back Murder Mystery events

(West Fargo, ND) -- A few big announcements involving a key gem in the West Fargo community have been announced. Bonanzaville is making some changes to its annual Fourth of July celebration. Executive Director Beth Jansen tells WDAY Radio that the site will become a "backdrop for old-fashioned carnival fun" this year. The July 4th festivities will include new Carnival Themed games from Games Galore, Pony rides for the kids all day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m, New bingo tent, food vendors, and more. Old-time favorites like the 2 p.m. parade, Red River Valley Trivia, Kiddie train rides, and historical demos will continue. Special pricing has also been announced, including kids $5.00, adults $10.00 and a $25.00 family rate, kids 5 and under and military/Veterans are always free.
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Chase bank location temporarily closed due to power outage

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Chase Bank location at 4330 13th Avenue South in Fargo is temporarily closed. The bank says its due to a power outage that knocked out the internet connection for the past two days. The branch also experienced a failure in their air conditioning unit. They say the branch is not operational to client safety and employee specifications and safety concerns. They say they have multiple teams working to resolve issues from the outage.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

VNL Whistleblower: Fargo Housing to remove tree of concern off 31st Ave. S.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A whistleblower reached out to Valley News Live about a tree near their home off of 31st Ave. S. Their concerns were about the potential damage that could happen if the tree fell over. Fargo Housing, who owns the land where the tree is at, confirmed to us that they have contracted a business to remove the tree this summer.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo to be destination of cross-country vintage car voyage

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Hemmings Motor News Great Race is a time, speed, endurance rally for 1974-and-before collector vehicles. The event has taken place each summer since 1983, and the route changes every year to cover new territory. This year’s route began in Warwick, Rhode Island on Saturday, June 18th, and has been making its way through 10 states- with North Dakota as the destination.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Changes for two popular taco joints in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Changes are coming to two Fargo taco spots- Moe’s Southwest Grill on Kirsten Lane in south Fargo, and the Taco Shop on Broadway. At Moe’s, there is a closed sign on the door and tables inside appear to be upside down. No word on whether the closure is permanent.
FARGO, ND
momcollective.com

Day Trip from Fargo: Things to Do in Barnesville

If you’re looking for a fun, easy day trip from Fargo, there are plenty of things to do in Barnesville, just 30 minutes away!. Located just off I-94, Barnesville is great for a quick day trip. What to do:. Blue Eagle Lake is a fun spot for a picnic...
BARNESVILLE, MN
Times-Online

AutumnElton

Autumn Elton, soon to enter fourth grade at Washington Elementary School, was seriously inju…
VALLEY CITY, ND

