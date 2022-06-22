ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhiteWater’s new watercoaster opens at Soaky Mountain Waterpark

By IPM News
inparkmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoaky Mountain Waterpark officials today announced that their new “The Edge” dueling watercoaster open as of Wednesday, June 22 at 9am for season pass holders and at 10am for all other guests. Perched on a 70-foot tower, “The Edge” spans two football fields in length and fuses...

