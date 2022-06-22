Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is coming sooner than expected – here’s where to get the best deals

After initially confirming a release date for September 2022 during a Nintendo Direct event, Monolith Soft’s hugely popular next installment in the Xenoblade series received a surprise bump up the calendar.

Announced on 19 April , Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is now being released a full two months ahead of schedule on 29 July 2022, much to the joy of Nintendo Switch fans. We’ve even seen some new footage from Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in a recent Nintendo Direct stream.

Each game in the series is loosely connected, but Nintendo has confirmed that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will bridge the gap between the previous two mainline titles.

Players will control seven characters including a new protagonist named Noah. One new battle mechanic being implented into the game is called “Ouroboros mode”, where two characters can combine into a giant form, each with their own powerful moev set.

‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’ expansion pass details

During a Nintendo Direct focused on Xenoblade Chronicles 3, a new expansion pass was revealed for the game, entitling players to additional post-launch content after the game’s release.

Not only does the expansion pass give players outfit variations and useful items on launch day, new character quests and a brand new story mode will also be made available to players in 2023, a year after the game’s release, with four waves of new content.

The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass is available for pre-purchase beginning today in Nintendo eShop for £26.99. Find out more on the official Nintendo website .

‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’ collector’s edition

A collector’s edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be available exclusively in the My Nintendo Store and the bundle will contain the following items:

A copy of Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Package artwork from character artist Masatsugu Saito

A hardcover concept art book with more than 250 pages

A steel case for the game card

In order to hear more about the collector’s edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you can register your email address on Nintendo’s website to hear updates on pre-orders and product news.

