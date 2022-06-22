ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

MSP launches consultation on Bill to pardon thousands convicted of witchcraft

By Rebecca McCurdy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K5UTJ_0gIckThm00

Thousands of Scots convicted of witchcraft could be legally pardoned after almost 300 years as an MSP launched a consultation on a new Bill .

Natalie Don, the SNP MSP for Renfrewshire North and West, has launched consultation on a Member’s Bill to “right the historic wrong of witchcraft convictions” and give legal pardons to those convicted.

It follows a posthumous apology from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on International Women’s Day, in March, to those convicted, vilified or executed under the Witchcraft 1563 Act.

Estimates suggest around 4,000 Scots were accused of the crime, which was in law until 1736, with around 85% of those convicted being women.

Campaigners have been trying to secure a legal pardon for around 200 years for the approximately 2,500 people who were convicted of breaking the law.

While the convictions occurred centuries ago, it is hoped the pardons would send a message to other countries who still criminalise those accused of witchcraft that the punishment is “deplorable”.

We will be sending a strong message to the wide world... that Scotland recognises what happened to these people as a deplorable miscarriage of justice

Natalie Don

Ms Don said: “The recent formal apology from the First Minister on International Women’s Day was welcomed by campaigners in Scotland and recognised around the world as a statement of intent.

“It was a powerful and incredibly important first step in righting the historic wrong of ‘witchcraft’ accusations, arrests and executions.

“My Member’s Bill will hopefully be the next step towards that and, if passed, it will make clear that the people convicted of witchcraft all those years ago should never have faced the injustice of being labelled as criminals.

“By issuing official pardons for all those convicted of witchcraft, we will be sending a strong message to the wide world – some parts of which, women still face prosecution for being accused of witchcraft – that Scotland recognises what happened to these people as a deplorable miscarriage of justice.

“It is also about influencing the gendered and patriarchal attitudes which, unfortunately, still exists in our society today – and making it clear that Scotland does not tolerate discrimination in any way.”

The Witches of Scotland campaign group said: “We are absolutely delighted to see Natalie Don’s Bill reach this stage and are hopeful that this will bring about some posthumous justice to the thousands of people who were executed by the state during the witch hunts.

“This will also signal to other countries around the world where accusations of witchcraft are a very real and current issue that this is not acceptable in the modern day.”

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson will bolster a bid to oust Commonwealth secretary general Lady Scotland who has been dubbed 'Baroness Brazen' over her lavish spending in the role

Boris Johnson will next week lead a bid to oust former Labour minister Baroness Scotland as head of the Commonwealth. The Prime Minister will use a summit in Rwanda to push for member states to remove the peer, according to Whitehall sources. Lady Scotland has served as the organisation’s secretary-general...
POLITICS
The Independent

By-election losses ‘monumental and humiliating’ for Boris Johnson – Sturgeon

Losses in two by-elections have been a “monumental, massive, humiliating vote of no confidence” in the Prime Minister, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Tories lost the Wakefield seat in West Yorkshire to Labour and Tiverton and Honiton in Devon to the Liberal Democrats – the latter by a swing of nearly 30% – on Thursday.The results come just weeks after a confidence vote saw 148 of Boris Johnson’s MPs back his removal – including four Scottish Conservative MPs.Following the by-election defeats, Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden quit and opposition parties sought to pile on the pressure.Speaking from the Royal Highland Show...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Covid in Scotland: One in 20 had the virus last week

Scotland saw the largest increase in Covid cases in the UK last week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). It estimates about 250,700 people - one in 20 - had the virus in the week ending 17 June. That is an increase on the previous week when about...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Daily Mail

Schoolchildren who call themselves transgender are going through 'nothing more than a phase', says Tory MP as he urges schools to 'push back' against trans campaigners

A Tory MP says schoolchildren who call themselves transgender are going through 'nothing more than a phase' as he urges schools to 'push back' against campaigners. Nick Fletcher, who made headlines when he claimed young men are being turned towards a life of crime because Dr Who is a woman, has sent letters to every school in his constituency.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Conservatives lose two by-elections in one night

Boris Johnson has insisted he is not quitting despite the Conservative Party losing two by-elections in one night on Thursday (23 June).Tiverton and Honiton was won by the Liberal Democrats' Richard Foord with 22,537 votes and Wakefield was won by Labour's Simon Lightwood with 13,166 votes.Oliver Dowden handed in his letter of resignation as Conservative Party chair after the elections, calling them "the latest in a run of very poor results."Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msp#Pardons#Witchcraft#Uk#Scots#Snp
Daily Mail

Nigerian senator and wife 'plotted to traffic homeless 15-year-old boy to the UK and harvest his organs to give to their daughter who has kidney failure before being arrested at Heathrow with £20,000 in cash,' court hears

A Nigerian senator and his wife have today appeared in court accused of plotting to traffic a homeless child into the UK in order to harvest his organs. Ike Ekweremadu, a People's Democratic Party politician for 19 years who was once Deputy President of the nation's senate, and Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu are accused of trying to traffic the 15-year-old to the UK from Lagos.
HOMELESS
BBC

Orkney and Galloway locations in archaeologists' sights

Some of Scotland's major archaeological sites are to be fully open for the first time in two years this summer. The Covid pandemic had prevented public involvement at many of the places. In Orkney, the entire 5,000-year-old Neolithic Ness of Brodgar settlement will be open with a full-sized dig team...
SCIENCE
The Independent

American woman denied life-saving abortion after suffering miscarriage in Malta asked husband to punch her

An American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta considered asking her husband to hit her in the stomach “as hard as he could” after she was denied a life-saving abortion. Andrea Prudente, 38, and Jay Weeldreyer, 45, who are both from near Seattle, Washington, arrived in Malta on 5 June for a “babymoon” vacation. A week into the trip, Ms Prudente started bleeding after suffering a premature rupture of the amniotic sac and the separation of the placenta at 16 weeks. Mr Weeldreyer said upon seeking medical help they encountered the “worst of all possible worlds”...
WORLD
BBC

Jack Lis: Pair jailed for Caerphilly dog attack death

A man and a woman have been jailed after a 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by a dog near where he lived. Jack Lis died following the attack at a house in Caerphilly on 8 November 2021. Brandon Hayden, 19, from Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for four-and-a-half years at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
BBC

Boris Johnson 'actively thinking about' third term as PM

Boris Johnson has said he is "actively thinking" about a third term, amid criticism of his leadership. The prime minister was asked if he would like to serve a full second term in office - to 2028 or 2029. "At the moment I'm thinking actively about the third term and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells British reporter to ‘go back to your country’ after being challenged on gun laws

Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out at a British journalist on Wednesday and asked her to “go back” to her country after she was questioned about her opposition to gun reforms.On Tuesday, negotiators in the Senate said they had reached a bipartisan agreement on gun ownership reforms as well as funding for mental health treatment and school safety initiatives, bringing Congress one step closer to passing the most consequential federal gun violence legislation in decades.At a press conference on Wednesday, the Republican from Georgia said: “It’s our job to defend the Second Amendment.”Siobhan Kennedy, a journalist with British...
WORLD
The Independent

Black and South Asian women wait two months longer than white peers to land first job

It takes Black and South Asian women at least two months longer than their white colleagues to find their first job after completing education, despite having greater career confidence, according to a new report.The research, carried out by Totaljobs and The Diversity Trust, surveyed more than 3,500 people across the UK to assess the career journeys of Black and South Asian women.It found that upon finishing education, it takes Black women an average of 5.1 months to secure their first job, and south Asian women an average of 4.9 months.The figure was significantly higher than that of their white counterparts,...
EDUCATION
BBC

Walsall mayor suspended over racist WhatsApp post

A newly elected mayor has been suspended by her party for six months over a racist post that appeared on her WhatsApp account. The Conservative Party imposed the sanction on Walsall councillor Rose Martin, but it does not prevent her from continuing as civic leader. The offending picture showed five...
SOCIETY
The Independent

UK defence and foreign secretaries in Turkey to talk war and weapons ahead of Nato summit

Weapons and war were the top agenda items in a pair of high-power diplomatic meetings between the UK and Turkey on Thursday.The visits by the UK’s foreign and defence secretaries to Ankara followed news of the possible collapse of a major fighter jet deal between Ankara and Washington and came amid a crisis in Nato over efforts to include Nordic countries in the alliance.UK defence secretary Ben Wallace met his counterpart Hulusi Akar in the Turkish capital. Ahead of a summit in Madrid next Wednesday, Nato allies are seeking to convince Turkey to remove its opposition to allowing Sweden...
POLITICS
BBC

Dumfries care home near Neolithic site faces refusal

Plans for a care home near a Neolithic ritual monument site are being recommended for refusal. Curriestanes Cursus on the outskirts of Dumfries is the remains of a 6,000-year-old rectangular enclosure. A planning application has been submitted to build a 60-bed facility on nearby land between the town's Park Road...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

The Independent

714K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy