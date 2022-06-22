ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MS

Woman arrested after infant found dead at Clinton hotel

By Kaitlin Howell
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JtsVD_0gIckOXN00

CLINTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) — Clinton police arrested a woman after a two-month-old infant was found deceased at a hotel.

On Tuesday, June 21, police were called out to the Econo Lodge where the infant was found.

NOPD responds to aggravated battery by shooting in NO East, 2 males found dead

Investigators said Darla Luke was charged with felony child neglect. The other children in her custody were placed with their grandmother.

The case is still under investigation.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the infant possibly died as a result of asphyxiation due to a co-sleeping situation. An autopsy will be performed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Clinton police said Luke was previously charged with misdemeanor child neglect on June 7, 2022. At some point between June 7 and June 21, investigators said Child Protection Services returned the children to her custody.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAPT

Jackson police investigate drive-by shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a drive-by shooting. Officers were called early Friday morning to a home in the 3600 block of Rainey Road. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said a vehicle pulled up to the house and began firing rounds. One of the bullets grazed Jamie Garner in the back. Hearn said Garner was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Man on the run after reportedly firing multiple rounds from high-powered rifle in Mississippi trailer park

A man is on the run after he reportedly fired multiple rounds from a high-powered rifle in a Mississippi trailer park. At approximately 5 a.m., members of the Brookhaven Police SRT Team executed a felony search warrant at Lot 18 of Pinehaven Trailer Park with the intent of apprehending Wilbert D. Broughton. Broughton is accused of firing multiple rounds from a high-powered rifle Monday in the trailer park.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Man says he was shot over a look

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson man said he's lucky to be alive after he was shot over the weekend. The man didn't want to be shown on camera or identified beyond Aaron for this story because he fears retaliation. Aaron said one bullet made it out through his arm,...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, MS
Clinton, MS
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Brandon police search for missing 51-year-old man

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police are searching for a man who was last seen on June 15, 2022. Investigators said 51-year-old Christopher Melvin, also known as Wiz, was last seen on Appleridge Road in Brandon around 11:30 a.m. According to police, Melvin got into a black pickup truck with large wheels, along with his […]
BRANDON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Econo Lodge#Child Protection Services#Nexstar Media Inc
WLBT

Family escapes before fire destroys Vicksburg home

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Investigators are working to find out what sparked a fire at a Vicksburg home. According to the Vicksburg Daily News, the family that lives in the house on Belva Drive was home when the fire started but they were able to escape. It’s unclear how the...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Retaliation behind shooting that killed 12-year-old, wounded 16-year-old, investigator says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police said retaliation was the motive fora drive-by shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy and injured his 16-year-old brother. Otha Brown, 18, attended a court hearing Tuesday from jail, in which he was denied bond. A Jackson police investigator testified an ongoing dispute between Brown and another group of people, including one of the victims, led to the shooting.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man arrested for robbing Pearl Wendy’s restaurant

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police arrested a Jackson man in connection to an armed robbery at a Wendy’s restaurant. Investigators said the robbery happened just before 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22 at the Wendy’s on South Pearson Road. Officers were told a masked man, armed with a handgun, robbed the business and stole […]
PEARL, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
vicksburgnews.com

VPD responds to multiple burglary calls on Tuesday

The Vicksburg Police Department responded to several calls on Tuesday involving burglaries. At 6:17 a.m., officers responded to 110 North Washington Street, the City of Vicksburg Water and Gas Maintenance Department, in reference to a business burglary. A city employee reported that a skill saw valued at $75.00 and a computer monitor valued at $200.00 were missing.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Jackson business owner shot in jaw, threatens to leave city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A business owner along Northside Drive in Jackson says he’s reached a breaking point with crime after he says he was robbed and shot outside of his establishment. Now he’s considering whether to pack up and move out of the Capital City. “I’m still...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Suspect's cellphone found at scene of fatal shooting, police say

JACKSON, Miss. — A cellphone found at the scene of a fatal shooting helped identify a suspect, a Jackson police investigator said. Latimmis Washington, 18, is charged with murder, aggravated assault, drive-by shooting and shooting into a vehicle in connection with the Jan. 13 shooting that killed Raven Coleman.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for multiple burglaries in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police arrested a man in connection to home burglaries, auto burglaries and vandalism that occurred at multiple residences in May 2022. Police said the incidents happened on Shelby Circle in Brandon between May 2-17. On Wednesday, June 8, investigators identified the suspect as Malcolm Jamal Spann, 30, of Brandon. According […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Port Gibson man killed in crash on Highway 18

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a crash that killed a Port Gibson man. The crash happened just before 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 23 on Highway 18 in Hinds County. According to MHP, a 1999 Chevrolet Corvette, driven by 47-year-old Marlon T. McDonald, was traveling east on Highway […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman in custody after Autumn Oaks Apartments shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The woman wanted in connection to shooting another woman multiple times at an apartment complex turned herself in. Vicksburg Daily News reported Daraysha Montgomery, 29, turned herself in to Warren County authorities on Monday, June 20. The shooting happened on Saturday, June 18 after 6:00 p.m. at Autumn Oaks Apartments on Halls […]
VICKSBURG, MS
CBS 42

2 Mississippi teens accused of killing mother’s fiancé

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Jackson teens have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of their mother’s fiancé. Police said Hakemia Kelly was shot and killed on Saturday, June 18 inside a home on Thousand Oaks Circle. According to investigators, a domestic dispute took place between Kelly and his fiancée before her two […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Bond denied for capital murder suspect

JACKSON, Miss. — A judge denied bond during a hearing Tuesday for a capital murder suspect. Police said Jimmy Pierce was sitting outside May 16 at the Northwest Plaza Apartments on West Street when two people approached him demanding his wallet. A Jackson police investigator testified that a witness...
JACKSON, MS
WGNO

WGNO

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy