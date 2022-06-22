FKA Twigs is the new face of Viktor & Rolf

FKA Twigs has been named as the new face of Viktor & Rolf’s fragrance campaign as the fashion label unveiled its latest perfume, Good Fortune.

Good Fortune, which has been described by Viktor & Rolf as an expression of “modern spirituality”, is the brand’s first major female fragrance line in seven years.

The 34-year-old Magdalene singer is set to star in Viktor & Rolf’s campaign film and also wrote the song for the advert, titled “Killer”.

Twigs, whose given name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, told InStyle that working with Viktor & Rolf on the project was “meant to be” because she used to sell the brand’s iconic perfume “Flowerbomb” when she worked in retail prior to becoming an internationally-renowned artist.

“Years ago I used to work in a department store and [sold] Flowerbomb,” she said. “I’ve always found an affinity for the brand. Everything in life is kind of meant to be and you sort of follow the signs, do your best with everything that’s thrown at you.”

The brand’s founders, Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren, said they have been “fans of Twig for years”.

The pair said in a statement: “Not only is she one of today’s biggest pop stars, she’s also hugely creative. She’s an icon and absolutely the right personality for Good Fortune.”

On Viktor & Rolf’s online store, the perfume is described as “the epitome of a new positive lifestyle” and an “olfactive manifesto for spirituality and self-potentialisation, bringing you the power to create your own destiny”.

Packaged in a round bottle with an amethyst lid, the purple fragrance has top notes of gentian and fennel, followed by middle notes of jasmine and after-notes of Madagascar vanilla.

The campaign film, which is directed by Andrew Thomas Huang, will see Twigs starring as a fortune teller.

She told InStyle : “It just felt like a world that I would easily be able to fit into. I guess the spiritual aspect of the perfume and the idea that it’s almost part of a ritual. And that it’s about controlling your own world, but from the inside out.”