Public Safety

Gunman enters store ahead of Virginia 7-eleven double homicide

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 3 days ago

Police have released chilling footage of the moment a 7-Eleven double homicide suspect walked into the shop with a bag in one hand and a gun in the other.

The suspect killed two employees after entering the Virginia store at 11.36pm on 15 June.

Newport News police hope someone will recognise the suspect from the video.

“My hope is that it generates some conversation when people take a hard look at that,” chief Steve Drew said.

“Someone might recognise something: clothing, movements, body shape, size – just to give us some idea.”

