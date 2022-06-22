ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Jan 6 hearings: Rusty Bowers gets outpouring of support after revealing daughter was dying amid Trump election harassment

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14aFVg_0gIckHMI00

Arizona ’s election chief Rusty Bowers has received an outpouring of support after he gave an emotional testimony against former president Donald Trump ’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Bowers told the January 6 House committee on Tuesday how he was smeared by Trump supporters for refusing to call the 2020 election “rigged” and shared that groups of them had even appeared outside his home.

Mr Bowers said Trump supporters accused him of being “a paedophile and a pervert and a corrupt politician, and blaring loudspeakers in my neighbourhood”. Some had arms, he claimed.

The Arizona House speaker, who appeared emotional at times, said his severely ill daughter Kacey Rae Bowers was at home during the demonstrations and “was upset by what was happening”.

She died on 28 January 2021 of a longterm ilness, days after Mr Biden was inaugurated and Mr Trump’s alleged pressure campaign.

Mr Bowers wrote in a Facebook tribute at the time: “She is a marvelous and talented woman, a strong defender and vibrant advocate for her son, Lorenzo, 20, for her family and faith, and for the wonderful people she worked with in her counseling service work. How she loves you all, constantly speaking of growth and hope and successes her clients made. Please don’t give up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iBH4x_0gIckHMI00

On Tuesday, many politicians, lawyers and political commentators praised Mr Bowers for his testimony following the hearing.

“I’ve rarely agreed with Rusty Bowers but he deserves credit for standing up for democracy,” wrote Ruben Gallego on Twitter. “MAGA Republicans in Arizona were ready to stage a coup.”

The Arizona Democrat continued: “Today’s hearing reveals yet another example of just how far Trump and his cronies were willing to go to overthrow our government. Speaker Bowers and I will never agree on most politics but I hope I can raise my son to have the same integrity as he does”.

“Rusty Bowers continues to show what differentiated him (and continues to differentiate him from Giuliani and Trump,” wrote Tim O’Brien , author of the 2005 biography “TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald”.

“They asked him to break the law and be a good Republican. He repeatedly told them that observing the law and his oath to the Constitution and his state came first”.

Former BBC journalist and author Rory Cellan-Jones added: “The end of Bowers testimony where he describes the abusive mobs that gather outside his home threatening him and his family is truly shocking. What has America become?”

Mr Bowers said he was asked by the former Republican president and his legal team – including Rudy Giuliani –  to decertify US President Joe Biden’s win in the state.

“And I said, I’ve got some good attorneys, and I’m going to give you their names. But you’re asking me to do something against my oath and I will not break my oath,” Mr Bowers recalled saying.

The Arizona Republican said he pushed back against Mr Trump because “It’s a tenet of my faith that the Constitution is divinely inspired”. That lead the single-term president to pursue other strategies to attempt overturning the 2020 election, although all failed.

In a statement before the committee hearing, Mr Trump took aim at Mr Bowers and said he was told by the Arizona election official the election was “rigged”. Mr Bowers, however, disputed those claims.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
The Independent

American woman denied life-saving abortion after suffering miscarriage in Malta asked husband to punch her

An American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta considered asking her husband to hit her in the stomach “as hard as he could” after she was denied a life-saving abortion. Andrea Prudente, 38, and Jay Weeldreyer, 45, who are both from near Seattle, Washington, arrived in Malta on 5 June for a “babymoon” vacation. A week into the trip, Ms Prudente started bleeding after suffering a premature rupture of the amniotic sac and the separation of the placenta at 16 weeks. Mr Weeldreyer said upon seeking medical help they encountered the “worst of all possible worlds”...
WORLD
AOL Corp

Filmmaker who documented Trump family says Jan. 6 committee is focusing on Ivanka Trump's inconsistent statements

British filmmaker Alex Holder sat down with Don Lemon Tonight on Thursday, where he spoke about testifying before the January 6 House select committee earlier in the day. Unbeknownst to apparently quite a few White House staffers, Holder and his crew spent months with the Trump family, including interviews, from before the 2020 election, through the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Ruben Gallego
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

'Mitt Romney Republican' is now a potent GOP primary attack

Mitt Romney isn't up for reelection this year. But Trump-aligned Republicans hostile toward the Utah senator have made his name a recurring theme in this year's primaries, using him as a foil and derisively branding their rivals “Mitt Romney Republicans."Republicans have used the concept to frame their primary opponents as enemies of the Trump-era GOP in southeast Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The anti-tax group Club For Growth, among the most active super PACs in this year's primaries, used “Mitt Romney Republican” as the central premise of an attack ad in North Carolina's Senate primary.But nowhere are references to Romney...
UTAH STATE
The Independent

AOC hits back at ‘heinous’ Marjorie Taylor Greene over claim that Roe protests were ‘insurrection’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez branded Marjorie Taylor Greene “heinous” after the Republican claimed she “launched an insurrection” while addressing a group of Roe v Wade protesters outside the Supreme Court.“I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of Congress nor an attempt to overturn democracy,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “If one were a heinous enough person to do that, they’d likely seek a pardon for it too. But only one of us here has done that. And it ain’t me”I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Attorneys#House#Credi
The Independent

Democrat congressman blasted for sharing photos doing yoga in response to Roe ruling: ‘I turn inward’

A Democratic congressman has been blasted for his tone-deaf response to the overturning of Roe v Wade as he posted pictures of himself doing yoga in his office.Rep Andy Levin of Michigan posted two pictures of himself stretching on a mat in his Capitol Hill office, along with the hashtag #AsanasWithAndy.In the now-deleted post, he wrote that with, “wildly conflicting emotions, of intense anger over horrifying Supreme Court decisions (with more to come) mixed with gratitude that I was just able to help pass the first meaningful gun reform in three decades, I turn inward, at least for a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

US Senate passes landmark gun control bill

The US senate on Thursday approved a bipartisan gun violence bill, in the most far-reaching response by Congress in decades to curb mass shootings.After years of effort, 15 Republicans joined Democrats to back the legislation by 65-33 votes. The measure comes weeks after mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, killed more than 30 people, including 19 children.The $13bn (£10bn) measure includes tougher background checks for the young gun buyers and programs for school safety, mental health and violence prevention. It also calls for states to adopt red-flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Washington Post columnist sparks outrage for telling Americans to ‘stop complaining’ about inflation

Washington Post reporter Michelle Singletary has been criticised and sparked outrage for telling Americans to “calm down” and “stop complaining” about inflation in the United States.The personal finance columnist discussed the nation’s rising inflation rate while appearing on MSNBC on Wednesday. During her conversation, the television station’s anchor Chris Jansing mentioned a poll that had been done by Politico and Morning Consult. The poll showed that “38 per cent of Americans say they would rather see a recession than the inflation that we’re dealing with”.“I read that to mean that more than a third of Americans are so pressed...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Far-right agitator crashes pro-choice protest, tells women they ‘need cooking lessons’

Far-right conspiracy theorist Jacob Wohl interrupted a peaceful pro-choice protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington DC on Friday night (24 June).Hours after the court announced that it was overturning the landmark abortion rights legislation Roe v Wade, Wohl and fellow right-wing agitator Jack Burkman arrived at the protest with megaphones.“The protest is over, it’s time to go home,” Wohl repeatedly told women.After circling protesters a number of times, he told The Independent that the women there “need cooking lessons”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More US prepares for potential end of Roe v Wade - liveWhen will there be a Roe v Wade decision?Why these prosecutors are refusing to enforce anti-abortion laws
PROTESTS
The Independent

Pence reacts to House of Representatives’ 25th amendment demand in documentary footage

Documentary footage from British filmmaker Alex Holder shows former vice president Mike Pence’s reaction as Nancy Pelosi demanded from the chamber that he invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Donald Trump as president. Mr Pence, who ultimately did not fulfil the demand, appears nonplussed in the footage.On the evening of the interview, the House of Representatives passed its resolution calling on the vice president to invoke the 25th amendment to declare Mr Trump unfit to serve office. The next day, the House voted to impeach the then-president for the second time.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mike Pence says Biden is the most disconnected president in his lifetimeTrump seen in new clip released by filmmaker following Jan 6 committee subpoena‘Not a pretty sight’: Morning Joe host likens Donald Trump to ‘Fat Elvis’
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she did not ask for pardon over Jan 6: ‘Gossip and lies’

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has lashed out at the January 6 select committee probing last year’s Capitol insurrection and accused it spreading “gossip and lies”.On Thursday, the select committee hearing revealed representatives Mo Brooks, Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs, Louie Gohmert and Scott Perry were among Republican congressmen who asked former president Donald Trump to protect them from future prosecutions by granting them presidential pardons in the days immediately following the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January last year.Cassidy Hutchinson, a former special assistant to the president, was asked if Ms Greene contacted her about a pardon.Ms Hutchinson...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith call on Biden to declare public health emergency to protect abortion access

Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith are among members of Congress urging President Joe Biden to declare a public health emergency after the US Supreme Court struck down abortion rights by overturning the landmark decision in Roe v Wade on 24 June.As Republican officials prepare to implement criminal anti-abortion laws and impose prison terms and heavy fines against providers and people who “aid and abet” an abortion, pressure is building on the White House and Congress to strengthen protections for people seeking an abortion – including people traveling out of state, who fear prosecution from law enforcement at...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

714K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy