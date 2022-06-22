ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen crashes grandfather’s car while on joyride

 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE (AP) — A North Carolina teenager taking a joyride in his grandfather’s car lost control and crashed into two homes and two cars, police said, adding that no one was hurt

Fayetteville police said they received a call around 10 a.m. Monday, news outlets reported.

According to police, the 15-year-old was speeding around a corner when he lost control, drove through a front yard and hit a car in a driveway before hitting a garage. The teen’s car then hit another garage and a car, police said.

The teenager and two others who were in the car ran from the accident, but police apprehended the driver, who authorities said didn’t have a license.

In North Carolina, teenagers ages 15 to 17 are required to go through graduated licensing before getting full driving privileges, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

