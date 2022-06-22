ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Says Doctor Denied Sterilizing Her Because She 'Might Meet Mr. Right'

By Shira Li Bartov
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Most of Olivia's audience took her side, venting frustration with medical professionals who deny women their freedom to choose the...

Fay Milligan
3d ago

yep. it's very hard to get anything done, hysterectomy, tubal ligation, these days. actually it's been that way for years. if you haven't had 3children or over 40 you can't get one. those are some of the reasons given by doctors. other doctors just say "well let's try everything else before we think about maybe doing it". women have no rights when it comes to our bodies.

Tracey Folly

Pregnant woman horrified when doctors make her take X-rays lying prone on her belly while in labor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I once faked being pregnant so I wouldn't have to accompany a patient into a hospital X-ray room and hold her in position while the technician took X-rays of her arm. So when I heard a doctor had ordered X-rays for my mother while she was pregnant with me, I felt stunned.
The US Sun

I’ve never wanted kids so went to get my tubes tied but was stunned by the doctor’s response – I left fuming

DESPITE knowing she doesn’t want children her entire life, TikToker Olivia Downs says she was denied tubal ligation when she asked her doctor for this surgery. When asking to get her tubes tied, Olivia Downs, 22, says that her doctor refused and instead argued that she may change her mind and so shouldn’t have something so permanent done.
The Independent

Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
The Independent

20-year-old with unknown illness pursues medically assisted death: ‘I’m in lots of pain’

A 20-year-old Canadian man has decided to pursue medically assisted dying after suffering for several years with a medical condition that has escaped diagnosis.Eric Coulam, a resident of Fort St John, a small northeastern city in British Columbia located about 70km from the border with Alberta, has been in and out of hospitals treating an unknown gastrointestinal condition, which in the last two years has cost him his small bowel, forced him into liver and kidney disease, led to innumerable infections and ongoing chronic pain that even medicine can’t fully alleviate.And despite zigzagging across two provinces to be treated...
Gillian Sisley

Step-Kids Refuse to be Adopted by Stepmom

How much say should children have in their own adoption process?. Blended families are incredibly common in the United States. The US Bureau of Census has found that 16% of all households consist of step families, adopted families, and other blended situations.
Tracey Folly

Woman surprised to learn her curtains were to blame for her chronic rash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My childhood home had a bathroom in the basement, a rare convenience at the time. The bathroom walls were made of cinderblocks, and the tiny room didn't have a door. Instead of a bathroom door, my parents hung floor-to-ceiling curtains in the doorway, fiberglass curtains.
Aabha Gopan

Mom-to-be rejects a handmade baby shower gift from brother-in-law

Can one demand a person to get them an expensive gift?. A baby shower can make the mom-to-be feel special and loved during her pregnancy. Those who experience a stressful pregnancy might find such happy moments soothing, boosting their morale. Not the least, baby showers are perfect and cherishable celebrations for parents-to-be and their loved ones.
