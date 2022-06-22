ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

China’s 618 Shopping Festival Is Over. Here’s What Happened.

By Kate Nishimura
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hGcBd_0gIcjuNU00

Click here to read the full article.

China ’s annual 618 Shopping Festival ended Saturday with some sellers seeing a slowdown from prior years.

JD.com , the e-commerce giant that created the original event, said total transaction volume of 379.3 billion yuan ($56.7 billion) beat last year’s total of 343.8 billion yuan ($54.3 billion). While it said sales set “a record high” versus 2021 numbers, the result marked 10 percent year-over-year growth. That’s a far cry from last year’s 27 percent growth over 2020. Transaction volume totaled 269.2 billion yuan (nearly $38 billion) in 2020, for more than 28 percent growth versus 2019.

At a media briefing Saturday, JD Retail CEO Lijun Xin said Covid-19 outbreaks are challenging retail and forced the company to “recognize the value of supply chain in an explicit and profound way.” That’s why JD chose the “Responsible Supply Chain” theme to promote this month’s event.

Xin credited the company’s “solid” infrastructure and digitally intelligent technologies, with cementing JD Logistics’ same or next-day delivery services during the event. Those capabilities now cover 94 percent of China’s counties and 84 percent of townships.

JD also invested in omnichannel services to enhance the shopping experience. Brick-and-mortar retailers used the JDDJ and Shop Now platforms, fulfillment services partially owned by JD, to give shoppers within a three-mile radius one-hour delivery on groceries, toys, clothes and other items. JD data showed that 1.5 million stores, including Sephora and Walmart, saw orders increase 77 percent year-over-year.

What’s more, 618 helped JD test its latest omnichannel retail launch, The J Shop—a department store selling fashion and lifestyle products from international brands. Shoppers could access The J Shop through JD’s app during the festival and at physical stores opening in China this month.

Rivals like Alibaba , Pinduoduo , Suning, Douyin, Kuiashou and others declined to release their own sales data from the 618 event, but Beijing retail insights firm Syntun estimated that sales across 40 platforms carrying 87,238 brands generated about 695.9 billion yuan ($104 billion). It estimated that sales peaked at 578.5 billion yuan ($89.4 billion) in 2021.

“As the most important consumer battle field in the first half of the year, the annual 618 Shopping Festival has become a crucial market of business for all e-commerce platforms,” it said, adding that the event featured better experiences, “richer lists, more efficient logistics and more considerate after-sales services.”

E-commerce platforms focused on livestreaming “performed brilliantly,” it said, with virtual product demonstrations and try-ons generating a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of 144.5 billion yuan ($21.6 billion). Coresight Research head of Greater China advisory Echo Gong predicted that Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, and Kuai, would see gains, as they allocate resources to helping brands open stores and coordinate livestreaming events in the weeks leading up to 618. Traditional e-commerce GMV reached 582.6 billion yuan ($87 billion), with Alibaba’s Tmall at No. 1, followed by JD and Pinduoduo.

Consumers prioritized household appliances and electronics purchases, which saw 6.7-percent year-over-year growth. Skincare and makeup declined 18.9 percent and 22.1 percent, respectively. Syntun noted that sport and outdoor apparel generated a GMV of 24.9 billion yuan ($3.7 billion)—up 9.1 percent from 2021. Sports gear sales were led by Nike , despite its recent challenges in China, followed by Chinese athletic brands Li-ning and Anta , with Adidas and Fila rounding out the top five. Meanwhile, outdoor labels like China’s Toread, Camel and Pelliot resonated with shoppers, followed by Decathlon and The North Face .

China’s shopping holiday ended as U.S. retail giants Amazon and Target prepare for their own sales next month and hope for a home run.

Both Amazon and Target , in addition to Walmart, reported disappointing first-quarter results, sending shockwaves through the sector and sparking concerns for retail’s prospects in a year marked by historic inflation. Emarketer last week projected that Amazon might see 9 percent e-commerce growth for the fiscal year versus its original 14.6 percent outlook.

Target and Amazon will go head to head with competing sales next month. The former’s Deal Days on July 11-13 overlaps with Amazon Prime Day on July 12-13. The Minneapolis-based retailer is likely looking to offload much of the inventory it’s built up over the past several months. Amazon, which just lost its CEO of Consumer Worldwide to Flexport, will be looking to outperform last’s $11.2 billion in GMV, the lowest year-over-year growth since Prime Day started.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Shrugs Off Leaked Labor Memo: ‘Doesn’t Represent the Actual Situation’

Click here to read the full article. Even with more than 1.6 million full- and part-time employees at the end of the first quarter, Amazon might have a budding labor crisis on its hands. The e-commerce giant’s well of job applicants appears to be drying up, according to a report from tech outlet Recode, citing leaked Amazon internal research from mid-2021. “If we continue business as usual, Amazon will deplete the available labor supply in the U.S. network by 2024,” the research said. The research indicated that Amazon would exhaust its entire available labor pool in the Phoenix metropolitan area by the end...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sourcing Journal

Is Third Time the Charm for Forever 21 in China?

Click here to read the full article. Forever 21 is taking another stab at the Chinese market. The retailer said on Chinese social media platform WeChat that it would open a store this month at Jingjiang Impression City shopping center in Taizhou, a city neighboring Shanghai, according to a Reuters report citing various Chinese online mapping apps showing a Forever 21 store under construction at the shopping center. This would mark the company’s first store opening in China since it exited the country in 2019. Forever 21 already reestablished an e-commerce presence in China last year, first selling exclusively on platforms such as...
LIFESTYLE
Sourcing Journal

Fashion’s Biggest Collab Yet? The Supply Chain.

Click here to read the full article. The shipping container revolutionized the shipping industry. Maybe next is the concept of open sourcing the supply chain. That’s the idea driving American Eagle Outfitters chief supply chain officer Shekar Natarajan as he looks to expand the concept of sharing across retail when it comes to the resources used to move product. “We’re trying to create a new age of supply chain technology and supply chain operations, which I think is going to level the playing field,” Natarajan said Monday at the NRF Supply Chain 360 conference in Cleveland. It helps American Eagle is building up...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

The Mill’s New Face: Sales Agents Step Up to Support Brands & Market Suppliers

Click here to read the full article. If you’re involved in the textile industry, you’ve likely seen a radical shift in the role of sales agents recently. Due to the pandemic and its subsequent disruptions, sales agents have had to enhance their duties as the go-between for mills and brands. On top of selling fabric, they’re now placing even more emphasis on driving thought leadership and positioning themselves as textile strategists. This is especially true for Concept III, the worldwide source for sustainable fabric-based innovations. Concept III has worked alongside some of the most revered mills for nearly 40 years. Largely...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Shopping#Greater China#Jd Retail#Jd Logistics
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: PVH x Mendix, Walmart Invests in Symbiotic, New Simon Search

Click here to read the full article. The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Digitization PVH/Mendix PVH Europe, home to the global headquarters of Tommy Hilfiger and European offices of Calvin Klein, has selected the Mendix low-code enterprise platform to build a suite of apps designed to manage and track marketing budgets and chargebacks, onboard and off-board temporary and external employees, manage project calendars and streamline customer service. To support PVH Europe as the fashion giant handles these tasks, Mendix partner MxBlue developed an application to make budgets more transparent and provide...
RETAIL
TheStreet

Toyota Has More Bad News for Vehicle Owners

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corporation Report which launched its first U.S. electric vehicle bZ4x in April, has had a run of bad luck over the past year. Despite rolling out its new all-electric vehicle to compete against Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report and Volkswagen with great anticipation, the company had a few letdowns at the same time.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Kohl’s Racing Against the Clock in Takeover Talks

Click here to read the full article. Time is running out on the three weeks Kohl’s and Franchise Group have to exclusively negotiate a deal, and reports suggest the Vitamin Shoppe owner wants to pay less to take over the department store chain. Retail’s fortunes have rapidly declined since Kohl’s agreed to Franchise Group’s $60-a-share offer valuing the Menomonee Falls, Wisc. company at $7.4 billion. Though the duo on June 6 said they’d set aside 21 days to hammer out a firm agreement, Walmart and Target‘s first-quarter earnings misses sent shockwaves through the sector, rattling investors and sparking new questions about...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Country
China
Sourcing Journal

Macy’s Hit in Smash-and-Grab Robbery as NY Launches Anti-Theft Attack

Click here to read the full article. Police in California are investigating a Macy’s smash-and-grab robbery Saturday morning after three suspects stole high-end watches before fleeing the scene. The Walnut Creek Police Department (WCPD) outside San Francisco said three Black male adult suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks entered the store located in the town’s Broadway Plaza shopping center at approximately 10:48 a.m., when they began smashing jewelry display cases with hammers. The suspects stole the valuables and fled the scene in a white four-door Honda sedan. The WCPD is still searching for the three men. No employees or shoppers were injured during...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Sourcing Journal

Victoria’s Secret’s Microsite Aimed at Reaching New Consumers

Click here to read the full article. Victoria’s Secret is doubling down on its efforts to promote inclusivity by playing virtual host to unique brands from diverse founders. The company is using is new VS&Co-Lab as curated digital platform showcasing small and medium-sized intimates, swim and lifestyle brands. The microsite is featured on VictoriasSecret.com. “In addition to the growth we are driving through our core business, we see important growth potential through partnerships with innovative, relevant brands that can help us extend our reach into category and consumer segments where we have historically been underrepresented,” CEO Martin Waters said. VS&Co-Lab follows the...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Retail Analyst on Consumer Spending: ‘Maybe We’re Better Off Than We Think’

Click here to read the full article. Inflation has been the recurring macroeconomic theme of 2022. Yet despite concerns that the economy is staring down the barrel of a potential recession, examining the spending habits of today’s consumer shows that people are still buying, at least for now. At CommerceNext 2022 on Tuesday, Forrester vice president and principal analyst Sucharita Kodali highlighted U.S. Census Bureau data indicating that consumers are spending at record-high levels on discretionary goods. Excluding gas stations and auto sales, total retail spending has topped $2.29 trillion in the first five months of 2022, up 9.8 percent from...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Zara Supplier Picks Site for $420 Million Fiber Factory

Click here to read the full article. Infinited Fiber Company plans to build a commercial-scale factory to produce regenerated textile fiber for apparel companies at the site of renewable materials company Stora Enso’s closed Veitsiluoto paper mill in Kemi, a Finnish city on the northern shore of the Baltic Sea. The size of the investment is estimated at 400 million euros ($420.73 million) and it is expected to create around 270 jobs in the area. The planned factory’s annual fiber production capacity is expected to be 30,000 metric tons–equivalent to the fiber needed for about 100 million T-shirts. Infinited Fiber Company’s technology...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Five Below Ready for Recession-Minded Shoppers

Click here to read the full article. Five Below’s chief executive officer sees a shift underway for the extreme-value retailer as consumers begin to wake up to the reality of rising inflation. “I think as we especially get closer to holiday…we’re going to see a lot of customers start their trip at Five rather than finish their trip because they know the value that they’re going to find there,” Joel Anderson told investors in a call earlier this month. Consumers typically seek out value “even more” when times are tough, positioning the Philadelphia-based retailer to evolve from a “discretionary retailer into a...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

The Uyghur Bill is Now in Effect. Here’s What You Need to Know.

Click here to read the full article. Biden administration officials promised to end the “abhorrent practice” of modern slavery across the world as a ban on goods from China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region goes into effect Tuesday, bringing with it an unprecedented level of scrutiny into the supply chains of everything from clothing to solar panels. “Our department is committed to ending the abhorrent practice of forced labor around the globe, including in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, where the People’s Republic of China continues to systemically oppress and exploit Uyghurs and other Muslim-majority communities,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N....
FOREIGN POLICY
Sourcing Journal

Talon Introduces High-Quality Fashion Bonding Division

Click here to read the full article. Talon International Inc. has launched a new bonding division, with technology suitable for various categories within the apparel industry, as well applications for outdoor products and automotive. Talon’s existing portfolio includes zippers, trim, stretch technologies, packaging, anticounterfeit solutions and sustainability solutions. The California company said it identified a gap in the market for high-quality adhesive films and high levels of technical support in the field. Following detailed industry research, speaking with existing and new clients, product development and testing processes, Talon unveiled solutions that it says deliver comfort and performance, and water resistance and seamless...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

‘Feast or Famine’: Home Goods Experts Unpack Biggest Supply Chain Struggles

Click here to read the full article. Mike Lesso has a problem that two years ago most furniture retailers could only dream about: too much product. Lesso, who serves as division vice president of supply chain for furnishings retailer American Freight Company, said his locations—which number more than 300 in 40 states and Puerto Rico—have around 850 containers of product sitting in parking lots, waiting for room in warehouses and on the showroom floor. “When we couldn’t get primary inventory, we went out and bought contingency buys,” Lesso said. “We have a lot of that product on the water and in our...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Farfetch Says ‘Conscious’ Luxury Searches Up 93%

Click here to read the full article. Farfetch’s second annual Conscious Luxury Trends Report showed interest in sustainable products once again growing at an outsized rate. Released Thursday, the report found sales of “Conscious” products grew 1.8 times faster than the marketplace’s average last year. This rate proved shallower than in 2020, however, when sales of such products climbed three times faster than the average. The online retail marketplace defined Conscious products as those that were either made of independently recognized or certified materials; created via a certified production process; belonged to a brand that scored at least a four (for “large”...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Adidas Supplier Brings its Carbon Fiber Tech to Work Boots

Click here to read the full article. Carbitex, a carbon fiber supplier for performance brands like Adidas and Puma, unveiled its first product for the work and utility footwear markets last week. Built on the composite maker’s asymmetrically flexible AFX technology platform, AFX anti-puncture (AFX-AP) prevents the foot from over-flexing while exhibiting high flexibility in the other direction for “more ergonomic” movement, it said. Carbitex called the technology “a paradigm shift in work site footwear, expanding the possibility for lighter weight work shoes that don’t require heavy protective soles and excel in safety, stability, and all-day performance.” According to Carbitex, AFX-AP has...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Diesel-Branded Condos Are Coming to Sin City

Click here to read the full article. Redefining what it means to be a lifestyle brand, Diesel apartments are coming to Las Vegas. The denim label inked a deal with real estate developer BelVillage to build a Diesel-branded residential building. The LEED-certified building will be in the upcoming Las Vegas Arts District and consist of about 250 residential units and social areas. The residences will also include “prestigious and expertly designed” penthouses with options for ownership and short-term rentals. “The sophisticated building will supply the market’s growing need for flexibility, style, and social interaction and capitalize on the investments the city of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sourcing Journal

Success Story: How Westmoor Manufacturing Cut Costing Process Time by 80%

Click here to read the full article. Success Story is a Sourcing Journal feature highlighting innovative solutions across all areas of the supply chain. As Covid-19 forced more people to online shopping, many retailers and manufacturers had to step up their digital presence to combat the influx. This was made even more complicated, as companies struggled to transition to remote work. Westmoor Manufacturing, a 74-year-old Western wear maker of brands like Panhandle, Rock & Roll Denim and Powder River, is just one company that got in front of the problem before it escalated. Adding an ERP system by Centric Software, Westmoor scaled...
FORT WORTH, TX
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy