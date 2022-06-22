ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Women For Trump Founder Says Ex-President Now 'Disconnected From Base'

By Giulia Carbonaro
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Amy Kremer appears willing to move past the former president after the victory of Trump-endorsed Katie Britt at the Alabama GOP...

Comments / 304

Park Ave
3d ago

YA think! Your a day late and a dollar short. How in the world would you support him in the first place when he clearly disrespects and belittled women openly?

Reply(58)
269
Keith Mims
3d ago

It took her this long to come to that conclusion? How any woman can support 45 must like being belittled and disrespected as a way of life!🤔

Reply(11)
165
SmartAleck
3d ago

Should have never hired an apprentice to the job of a professional in the first place. Best president ever, she says, passing a simple history test should be a requirement to run for any office.

Reply(15)
99
AOL Corp

Filmmaker who documented Trump family says Jan. 6 committee is focusing on Ivanka Trump's inconsistent statements

British filmmaker Alex Holder sat down with Don Lemon Tonight on Thursday, where he spoke about testifying before the January 6 House select committee earlier in the day. Unbeknownst to apparently quite a few White House staffers, Holder and his crew spent months with the Trump family, including interviews, from before the 2020 election, through the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
The Atlantic

America Is Growing Apart, Possibly for Good

It may be time to stop talking about “red” and “blue” America. That’s the provocative conclusion of Michael Podhorzer, a longtime political strategist for labor unions and the chair of the Analyst Institute, a collaborative of progressive groups that studies elections. In a private newsletter that he writes for a small group of activists, Podhorzer recently laid out a detailed case for thinking of the two blocs as fundamentally different nations uneasily sharing the same geographic space.
Business Insider

14 House Republicans, including Uvalde's congressman, voted to back the most significant new gun restrictions since the 1990s

The House passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk. 14 Republicans joined every Democrat in supporting new gun restrictions in the wake of several mass shootings. Most Republicans voted against the measure, citing the bill's "red flag" provisions. The House of Representatives passed the...
