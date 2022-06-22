ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Black Phone’ Director Scott Derrickson on How Horror Movies Offer a Sense of ‘Justice’ Real Life Can’t

By Kate Erbland
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8Rpp_0gIcjGVm00

Click here to read the full article.

The Joe Hill short story that inspired Scott Derrickson ’s latest horror film, “ The Black Phone ,” isn’t based on actual occurrences, but the ’70s-set abduction chiller is suffused with plenty of authentic horror. The film follows 13-year-old Finney (newcomer Mason Thames), who becomes the latest victim of prolific child abductor and serial killer The Grabber (Ethan Hawke), a local magician who uses his own North Denver neighborhood as a personal hunting ground.

When the film opens, the threat of The Grabber looms large over Finney and his friends, who are extremely aware that they might be scooped up by the vicious criminal and never seen again. For Derrickson, who adapted Hill’s short story alongside his long-time creative partner C. Robert Cargill, the fear that Finney feels even before he’s snatched felt uncomfortably relatable. After all, just like Finney, he grew up during a time when American children were granted enormous freedom (no cell phones to tether them to their families, a real “be home by dark” kind of world), even as they were beset by headlines screaming about child predators grabbing kids off the street.

The pervasive sense of real-world trauma in an entertaining package is present from the moment “The Black Phone” opens, thanks to a set of gritty opening credits (shot on Super 8) that focus on youngsters in various states of unease, a “creeping in of the bloody violence of childhood” that was conceived of and shot by Derrickson’s wife, fellow filmmaker Maggie Levin.

“The gore and the violence in those, it’s all child injuries, it’s setting the tone for North Denver in 1978, where I grew up,” Derrickson told IndieWire during a recent interview. “Being a kid in that part of town in that neighborhood, you just bled a lot. Kids were bleeding all the time. Everybody’s getting their head split open and their arms and legs cut up, and it was just the way that it was. … I really wanted to capture the time and feel of that place. My own childhood memory is marked mostly by feelings of fear. That’s what I mostly remember.”

Derrickson’s work has always exhibited his strong interest in marrying true terror with horror entertainment. His 2005 breakout hit, “The Exorcism of Emily Rose,” was marketed as being loosely based on a true story (the title character was inspired by the story of Anneliese Michel, though the film takes many liberties). His 2014 feature “Deliver Us from Evil” followed a similar path, and while it was touted as being based on “actual accounts” of horrific occurrences in New York City, the central story was written by Derrickson. (He did, however, pull from former NYPD sergeant Ralph Sarchie’s nonfiction book “Beware the Night,” about his own experiences.) Derrickson even co-wrote and produced Atom Egoyan’s 2013 crime drama, “Devil’s Knot,” based on the story of the West Memphis Three.

So, yes, he likes true crime, but Derrickson also sees a value in fact-based docs and horror movies that goes beyond just basic entertainment consumption.

“Oh, oh, I’m addicted to them! I call them ‘murdies,'” Derrickson said when asked about his affection for true crime films and series. “‘Time to watch a murdie. Going to watch a murdie.’ There’s not a true-crime documentary film or series that you could name that I have not seen. I’ve seen everything. Every month, I look at everything that’s new that comes out. I usually watch all of it, certainly anything that’s good.”

Derrickson said that he thinks a big part of the appeal of watching true crime stories, particularly those about serial killers, is rooted in “the otherness of it, the alien nature of a character who has no conscience or empathy. The sociopathic mystery of that is incredibly fascinating. It is as fascinating and as alien as the planets in another galaxy.”

He continued, “There is a wonderment quality to it, and a vicarious thrill that comes through watching a reenactment or hearing a reenactment of how these things happen from the safety of your own home, and feeling empathy for those victims, but not being one yourself. But also, most of the good ones fill you with a sense of justice.”

Derrickson pointed to the popular HBO series “The Jinx,” which followed convicted murderer Robert Durst through what would end up being pivotal moments, as a good example. The six-part series from Andrew Jarecki infamously ended with Durst’s apparent off-camera admission of guilt to his many alleged crimes, leading many viewers to assume that he’d admitted (while outfitted with an audio recorder!) to a string of murders he’d been accused of for several decades. Durst was taken into custody the night before the last episode aired for the murder of Susan Berman. He was convicted of the murder in 2021 and sentenced to life in prison without parole. He died in January.

“What have you ever seen that’s as satisfying in terms of justice served as the ending of ‘The Jinx’? It’s fantastic,” Derrickson said. “The guy just self-incriminates, because he’s shooting an HBO documentary. It’s awesome.”

Derrickson said he’s often asked some version of the question, “If there’s so much horror in the real world, why do you want to make horror art and put more horror out in the world?” He’s thought about the answer quite a bit.

“My answer is always: Horror art is not putting more horror in the world. It is putting a reckoning with horror into the world,” he said. “There’s plenty of horror in the world, there’s not enough reckoning with the horrific, there’s not enough honest reckoning with the horrible. To me, horror cinema, horror literature, anything involving Gothic art, is a way to tap into and reckon with the unspoken and unspeakable evils, and threats of the world, whether it’s in fears, fear of ourselves, fear of the other, fear of the serial killer, feel of fear of nature, what it can do, all of that.”

That sentiment runs through “The Black Phone,” which hopes to offer a sense of justice to both Finney (and the other victims who came before, who assist the teen through the use of the eponymous black phone) and the audience watching him attempt to save his own life and bring The Grabber into the light.

“The more reckoning we can have with the really terrifying aspects of human life, the healthier we are,” Derrickson said. “I personally fancy the idea that fans of horror movies have a kind of mental health that only they can have.”

A Universal Pictures release, “The Black Phone” hits theaters on Friday, June 24.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Taika Waititi’s Crew Stole Equipment from ‘Hobbit’ Set for Low-Budget ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Click here to read the full article. Taika Waititi isn’t beating around the New Zealand bush when it comes to the true story behind his favorite party quip. The “Thor: Love and Thunder” writer-director revealed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that his 2014 vampire mockumentary “What We Do in the Shadows,” er, borrowed, from fellow NZer Peter Jackson’s big-budget “Lord of the Rings” epic “The Hobbit.” “When I did ‘What We Do in the Shadows,’ when Jemaine [Clement, the film’s co-writer and star] and I were shooting that, we didn’t have much money to do that film, and ‘The Hobbit’ had...
MOVIES
IndieWire

The Best Limited Series of the 21st Century, Ranked

Click here to read the full article. Are there any sweeter words in the age of too much TV than “limited series?” It’s a category that guarantees minimal time commitment with maximum return — be it weekly watercooler gossip or a delicious binge. The limited series is the perfect hybrid between a movie and a longer-running TV series, with intricate stories, complex characters, and just the right amount of moving parts. The fact that a series will not return makes the narrative precious and the ending paramount, even if that means leaving things deliberately open-ended. This one-off nature makes them...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Ezra Miller Housing Three Children and Their Mother in Unsafe Conditions at Vermont Farm — Report

Click here to read the full article. As the fate of “The Flash” remains in limbo over Ezra Miller’s publicly erratic behavior, a bombshell new report alleges even more concerning activity involving children from the actor. According to a new report from Rolling Stone, Miller is currently housing a 25-year-old mother and her three young children, aged one to five, at their home in Vermont. The property reportedly doubles as an unlicensed cannabis farm and is littered with firearms. Multiple sources have expressed concern for the children’s safety, citing incidents of frequent cannabis use and insufficient security around the guns. Miller’s representatives...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Berman
Person
Robert Durst
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Anneliese Michel
Person
Scott Derrickson
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch The Black Phone – can I stream the new Ethan Hawke movie?

How can I watch The Black Phone? Legendary actor Ethan Hawke has teamed up with acclaimed director Scott Derrickson once again for another horror movie, after their successful collaboration on Sinister back in 2012. This time, Hawke takes on the role of the antagonist, in what looks to be a terrifying trip.
CELL PHONES
Polygon

Smile is the first horror movie in a long time with a genuinely scary trailer

Every horror fan hopes that whatever movie they’re sitting down to will be genuinely frightening, but it’s rare that a trailer has that kind of impact. The trailer for Smile, a new horror movie from first-time director Parker Finn, is a rare exception. The trailer, released on Wednesday, is plenty creepy, mostly because of a few good old-fashioned smiles. Smile is set to be released in theaters on Sept. 30.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Planned Parenthood’s Film and TV Expert: ‘We’re Never Going to Change Policies Unless We Change the Culture’

Click here to read the full article. On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court voted to overrule Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to an abortion after nearly 50 years. The news sent a shockwave across America and around the world, but it was not unexpected, as a draft version of the decision leaked to the media in early May. During that time, IndieWire ran this interview with Caren Spruch, the national director of arts and entertainment engagement for Planned Parenthood, who has been consulting on film and TV projects that deal with abortion challenges in America for years.  In...
LAW
IndieWire

Natalie Portman’s Trainer Reveals Her Grueling 10-Month ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Workout Routine

Click here to read the full article. “Thor: Love and Thunder” marks Natalie Portman’s first major Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance since 2013’s “Thor 2.” While the “Black Swan” star is reprising her role as Jane Foster from the first two “Thor” films, her third appearance will look dramatically different from anything Marvel fans have seen her do before. Rather than sitting on the sidelines as a love interest for the God of Thunder, Taika Waititi’s new film sees her picking up the hammer and suiting up as a superhero in her own right. But to do that, she had to get...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Nypd#American
PopSugar

Everyone Is Afraid to Smile in Paramount's Chilling New Horror Film

Paramount's unsettling new horror movie, "Smile," will make you want to do anything else. In the new trailer for the haunting film, written and directed by "The Hidebehind"'s Parker Finn, a doctor named Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) gets an unwelcome surprise when her patient, worried that something is out to get her, becomes the victim of an unexplained new curse that forces her to smile before she meets her untimely end. As the mysterious disease begins to spread, Dr. Cotter realizes that she must "confront her troubling past" if she plans to survive this eerie new illness.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

John Carpenter calls controversial The Thing screenings “horrible”

Fathom Events, who put on special screenings that bring classic films back to cinemas, has been mired in controversy over the last few days due to showing one of the best horror movies – The Thing – in the wrong aspect ratio and in poor quality. The film’s director John Carpenter, who deeply cares about the widescreen experience, has now weighed in. Fathom Events has said that they will be showing the film again, in the correct aspect ratio.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

New horror movie Smile is freaking people out with its "terrifying" trailer

The first trailer for new horror movie Smile is grabbing everyone’s attention – including an all-timer of a final jump scare. After witnessing one of her patients die in bizarre circumstances, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) is suddenly confronted by a horrible evil that makes those who get close to it smile and then die – and Rose could be next.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Martin Sheen Regrets Changing Name, Wishes He Had the ‘Courage’ to Go by Ramon Estévez

Click here to read the full article. When Martin Sheen began pursuing an acting career in the early 1960s, he made a crucial choice that would follow him for the rest of his life. The then-young actor, who was raised by a Spanish father and an Irish mother, opted to abandon his given name of Ramon Estévez and use the stage name Martin Sheen as a way to get more work. The move paid off, as Sheen was able to build a highly successful acting career that included roles in movies like “Apocalypse Now” and iconic TV characters including President Jed...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
IGN

Gone in the Night - Official Trailer

Upon arriving at a remote cabin in the redwoods, Kath (Winona Ryder) and her boyfriend (John Gallagher Jr.) find a mysterious young couple (Owen Teague and Brianne Tju) already there — the rental has apparently been double-booked. With nowhere else to go, they decide to share the cabin with these strangers. When her boyfriend mysteriously disappears with the young woman, Kath becomes obsessed and enlists an unlikely supporter (Dermot Mulroney) with finding an explanation for their sudden breakup— but the truth is far stranger than she could have ever imagined.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’: Making Spock Look Like Spock

Click here to read the full article. “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” (Paramount+) introduces the five-year mission of the USS Enterprise pre-Kirk. Under the command of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), we witness the young science officer Spock (Ethan Peck) becoming the iconic Vulcan that Leonard Nimoy made famous in “The Original Series.” That meant distinguishing him from the disheveled look Peck sported in his appearances as Spock on “Star Trek: Discovery.” Head of prosthetics Chris Bridges calls “Strange New Worlds” “a love letter to the original with a slight modernization.” “And that’s what we’ve done with Spock’s makeup,” Bridges told...
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

‘The Bear’ Cast and Creators Discuss How They Made the Hottest Show of the Summer

Summer TV just got hotter with the arrival of The Bear. The FX show is about a talented chef named Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, whose thriving career takes a backseat when he returns to his hometown of Chicago after losing his brother Michael to suicide. Carmy, played by the incredible Jeremy Allen White, is left to deal with the tragedy, while also inheriting the massive responsibility of running his family’s sandwich shop—The Original Beef of Chicagoland.
CHICAGO, IL
Polygon

The horror adaptation The Black Phone has the same problem as the It movies

The horror movie The Black Phone takes place in 1978, and the choice of setting is very much intentional. It’s an excuse for director Scott Derrickson to use the same type of blaring ’70s needle-drops — in this case, the nostalgic sounds of The Edgar Winter Group, Pink Floyd, Sweet, and Chic — also seen in Warner Bros’ recent two-part adaptation of Stephen King’s It. It also lends realism to the barrage of scenes where kids mercilessly bully and beat the snot out of each other with nary a concerned adult in sight. That leads to the most effective product of the film’s period setting: a palpable sense of danger.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Even Samuel L. Jackson Doesn’t Know If He’ll Be Cast in Quentin Tarantino’s Final Film

Click here to read the full article. Quentin Tarantino’s last film is so under wraps that the Oscar winner is even keeping his longtime collaborators guessing. “Pulp Fiction” star Samuel L. Jackson told the Los Angeles Times that he has no idea whether Tarantino will cast him in his magnum opus or not. “I don’t know. He’ll tell me or he won’t tell me,” Jackson said. “I didn’t hear from him at all when he did the Hollywood movie [“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”]. Usually, he’ll call me and say he’s doing something and ask how I feel about it.” Jackson had to...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

New Planet of the Apes movie could start another trilogy

The Planet of the Apes franchise has been gracing our screens for more than 50 years now, and the most recent trilogy of action movies, which kicked off in 2011, were near perfect. With a new Apes movie in development though, we could see the start of a whole new trilogy of disaster movies in the primate cinematic universe.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jerrod Carmichael Says Safdie Brothers’ ’48 Hours’ Remake and Quentin Tarantino Projects Not Happening

Click here to read the full article. With his HBO special “Rothaniel” continuing to attract audiences, Jerrod Carmichael is on a hot streak. But even during Carmichael’s current rise, there are several projects he’s admitted he’s had to put aside. In a recent interview with GQ, he discussed that “I love getting rid of irons [in the fire]” and at least two high-profile projects on Carmichael’s docket are not going forward. (Read IndieWire’s recent interview with Jerrod Carmichael here.) One of them was a proposed remake of the 1982 feature “48 Hours” Carmichael was cowriting with Josh and Benny Safdie. The...
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Pictured on Set of 'Barbie' Movie

It's all coming to life ... Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie and Ken characters came face-to-face on set -- the first time fans have gotten a glimpse of the two together. Both clearly were dressed in wardrobe from Barbie's cowgirl collection Tuesday in L.A. Gosling sported a black ensemble,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy