Technology

Get iPad mini 6 at a major $90 discount

By Rajesh Pandey
Cult of Mac
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe petite but powerful 2021 iPad mini is currently available with up to an 18% discount on Amazon. This brings its price down from $499 to $409. You can also score up to $50 off on the Wi-Fi + cellular variant of the tablet. This post contains affiliate links....

www.cultofmac.com

