ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Stranger Things season 4 part 2 trailer gives major hint Vecna and Will are connected

By Fay Watson
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

The Stranger Things 4, part 2 trailer set up an epic showdown between the teens of Hawkins and Vecna . But did it also reveal a clue about the monster’s origins?

"He’s not going to stop," Will tells Mike in the new look at the final two episodes, "Not until he’s taken everyone." As he says this, Vecna is walking down the hall at the Hawkins National Laboratory, suggesting this is who he’s speaking of. But given that Will has yet to encounter the monster, this moment has left many wondering how he knows about Vecna’s motives.

Well, it seems like the Mind Flayer could be the connecting point. The Mind Flayer was the big bad before season 4. He's also been been terrorizing Will since season 2 when he began having visions of the creature. In season 3, Will's connection meant he felt a tingling on his neck whenever the creature was nearby.

It seems very likely then that the connection between them still hasn’t been severed in the latest episodes. And if Will has knowledge of Vecna’s motives, this could mean they came via his connection to the Mind Flayer.

Explaining the theory, one Reddit user suggested: "If Will is talking about Vecna, then that probably confirms a connection between Vecna and the Mind Flayer. In season 2 Will said that the Mind Flayer wanted to kill everyone but him, similar to what he said here."

A second user agreed that for Will to know this, then it’s likely Vecna and the Mind Flayer are linked. They speculated that the Mind Flayer could be a mentor figure to Vecna: "I know it sounds weird but I feel like Vecna is connected to the Mind Flayer in the same way Darth Vader is connected with Emperor Palpatine."

Another agreed with the connection, but wondered if Vecna is the one in charge. Explaining their theory, they wrote: "I think that Vecna is actually the one in charge and the Mind Flayer is the General. It’s a classic misdirection tactic. Vecna with his psionic abilities could have easily taken over the Upside Down when he went there. The way the Duffers are laying it out everything was set in motion shortly after he was sent there, after he and 11 fought after he killed all the other kids from the program."

Nothing has been confirmed yet about the connections between these characters – or if there even is one – going into volume 2. However, Will’s knowledge certainly suggests his link to the alternate universe is still there – and we can’t wait to find out exactly what this is.

Check out our guide to the Stranger Things season 4 return date to make sure you don’t miss a moment. We’ve also broken down some of the show’s other major theories, including if Max could be back in Vecna’s clutches and if Steve could be in big trouble .

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

New horror movie Smile is freaking people out with its "terrifying" trailer

The first trailer for new horror movie Smile is grabbing everyone’s attention – including an all-timer of a final jump scare. After witnessing one of her patients die in bizarre circumstances, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) is suddenly confronted by a horrible evil that makes those who get close to it smile and then die – and Rose could be next.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1, episode 8 review: "A silly, self-indulgent story"

Warning: This Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1, episode 8 review contains major spoilers – many of them set to stun. Boldly go further at your own risk…. With new episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Boys, Ms. Marvel, The Umbrella Academy, For All Mankind, and many more debuting this month, there’s no shortage of quality TV vying for your eyeballs right now. Perhaps it’s for the best, then, that Strange New Worlds has just rolled out an installment that feels as missable as this one.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

The Umbrella Academy season 4: Everything we know about the Netflix show's potential return

The Umbrella Academy season 4 hasn't been confirmed yet, but it seems very likely that we'll be seeing more of the Hargreeves in the near future (especially as there was a season 3 post-credits scene). While we wait to hear if the hit Netflix show has been renewed for a fourth outing, we've done our best to predict what might be still to come for our favorite superpowered siblings.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
GamesRadar

Top Gun: Maverick's streaming release date reportedly depends on Tom Cruise

Top Gun: Maverick doesn't have a streaming release date just yet, but when the movie will arrive on Paramount Plus reportedly depends on its star, Tom Cruise. "The last I saw with Paramount was that the window is 120 days, but Paramount would like to go back to Tom Cruise and negotiate a shorter window in order to capture some of the home video revenue, whether that's on premium video on demand, whether it's on their streaming service Paramount Plus, yet to be determined," Hollywood insider Matthew Belloni said on his podcast, The Town with Matthew Belloni (opens in new tab).
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

21K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy