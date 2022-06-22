ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Umbrella Academy season 3 timeline explained

By Emily Garbutt
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

The Umbrella Academy season 3 is now on Netflix – and the time-hopping series does not let up. Unlike season 2, which saw the Hargreeves accidentally transported back to the '60s, the bulk of the action in season 3 takes place in the present day, but the past is still a big player in their latest storylines.

However, there are several flashbacks to decades past, and several years in the past have a great significance to the new season's plot. We've identified every year that makes an appearance and put them in chronological order, breaking down the key events – this should hopefully make things a little clearer if the new season left you with some questions.

As you might expect, there are major spoilers for The Umbrella Academy season 3 ahead, so click away now if you haven't watched all 10 new episodes yet.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 timeline, explained

1918

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mB5Rz_0gIcgpV800

(Image credit: Netflix)

We discover that family patriarch Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) built the Hotel Obsidian, where the Umbrella Academy are hiding out in season 3, back in 1918. In a flashback at the start of episode 8 , we see him assessing the land on which the hotel was eventually built, seeking out the portal to alternate dimension Oblivion with a telescope-type contraption. Once the hotel has been opened, he sends a group of armed soldiers through the tunnel to Oblivion, but none of them make it back alive.

1953

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MeM2c_0gIcgpV800

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Commission's headquarters are situated in the '50s, and 1953 is the year in which Lila (Ritu Arya) briefly visits them at the start of episode 7 . At a loss at what to do after the death of her adopted mother, the Handler (Kate Walsh), at the end of season 2, she ends up traveling back to West Berlin in 1989.

1963

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GfOyp_0gIcgpV800

(Image credit: Netflix)

After the Hargreeves are transported back to Dallas at different points of the early '60s in season 2, 1963 is the year in which they all manage to reconvene. This is the year in which the world is meant to end, which the siblings manage to stop before traveling back to the present day.

1989

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RjjAu_0gIcgpV800

(Image credit: Netflix)

This is the year the Hargreeves – and all the other superpowered children – were born. On October 1, 1989, 43 women across the world gave birth, despite not being pregnant when they woke up that morning. Each of the 43 children born on that day has superpowers. We know the identities of 14 of these children – the Umbrellas, the Sparrows, and Lila – but the remaining 29 remain a mystery. For now, at least.

1989 is also the year that Lila travels back to when she arrives in West Berlin at the beginning of episode 7 .

2014

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LYrpq_0gIcgpV800

(Image credit: Netflix)

A flashback at the start of episode 6 takes us back to 2014. Pogo (voiced by Adam Godley) is facilitating a training session for the Sparrows, which sees them fight each other in pairs. When a showdown between Ben (Justin H. Min) and Jayme (Cazzie David) goes slightly too far, Pogo insists that they stop. Reginald, however, orders them to continue. When Pogo challenges him on this afterward, Reginald orders him to leave the Sparrow Academy. This is why, five years later in 2019, Five (Aidan Gallagher) finds Pogo working as a tattoo artist instead.

2015

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NbP3p_0gIcgpV800

(Image credit: Netflix)

Luther (Tom Hopper) arrives on the moon in 2015 after being sent there on a mission by Reginald, which we see a flashback to at the start of episode 9 . The specific year is never specified on the show, but we know he spent four years there before returning for Reginald's funeral in 2019. As to why Luther went to the moon, he discovers in season 1 that his father never read any of the reports he sent back and the mission was merely to keep him out of the way.

2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ZjnG_0gIcgpV800

(Image credit: Netflix)

2019 is the present day, when the bulk of season 3's action takes place. Flashbacks aside, Five and Lila are the only characters who do any time traveling this season, to an unspecified post-apocalyptic future where they encounter an elderly version of Five at the Commission.

For more on the Hargreeves, check out our guides to the Umbrella Academy season 3 ending explained and The Umbrella Academy season 3 post-credits scene explained.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1, episode 8 review: "A silly, self-indulgent story"

Warning: This Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1, episode 8 review contains major spoilers – many of them set to stun. Boldly go further at your own risk…. With new episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Boys, Ms. Marvel, The Umbrella Academy, For All Mankind, and many more debuting this month, there’s no shortage of quality TV vying for your eyeballs right now. Perhaps it’s for the best, then, that Strange New Worlds has just rolled out an installment that feels as missable as this one.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hopper
Person
Aidan Gallagher
Person
Adam Godley
Person
Kate Walsh
Person
Colm Feore
GamesRadar

New horror movie Smile is freaking people out with its "terrifying" trailer

The first trailer for new horror movie Smile is grabbing everyone’s attention – including an all-timer of a final jump scare. After witnessing one of her patients die in bizarre circumstances, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) is suddenly confronted by a horrible evil that makes those who get close to it smile and then die – and Rose could be next.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Umbrella Academy#Umbrellas#Chronological Order
GamesRadar

Top Gun: Maverick's streaming release date reportedly depends on Tom Cruise

Top Gun: Maverick doesn't have a streaming release date just yet, but when the movie will arrive on Paramount Plus reportedly depends on its star, Tom Cruise. "The last I saw with Paramount was that the window is 120 days, but Paramount would like to go back to Tom Cruise and negotiate a shorter window in order to capture some of the home video revenue, whether that's on premium video on demand, whether it's on their streaming service Paramount Plus, yet to be determined," Hollywood insider Matthew Belloni said on his podcast, The Town with Matthew Belloni (opens in new tab).
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
GamesRadar

The Umbrella Academy season 4: Everything we know about the Netflix show's potential return

The Umbrella Academy season 4 hasn't been confirmed yet, but it seems very likely that we'll be seeing more of the Hargreeves in the near future (especially as there was a season 3 post-credits scene). While we wait to hear if the hit Netflix show has been renewed for a fourth outing, we've done our best to predict what might be still to come for our favorite superpowered siblings.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

21K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy