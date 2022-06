(ABC 6 News) - The annual running of Grandma's Marathon was held last Saturday in Duluth and one Rochester man ran all 26.2 miles not only once, but twice. Mike Schmitt woke up before the sun on Grandma's Marathon morning to run the course from finish to start before he ran back to Duluth from Two Harbors to pace a group of runners with a goal of running the marathon in 3 hours and 50 minutes.

