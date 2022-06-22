ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surface Pro 7 Plus with keyboard bundle drops to just $699 ahead of Prime Day

By Hilda Scott
laptopmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft's Surface Pro 7 Plus is one of the best iPad Pro alternatives around. If you're on the hunt for a tablet with keyboard, here's a pre Prime Day deal just for you. Amazon currently offers the Surface Pro 7 Plus w/ Keyboard for $699 (opens in new tab). Typically, this...

www.laptopmag.com

Phone Arena

Apple's cheapest 2021 iPad Pro model is on sale at its highest discount

Despite evidently offering plenty of room for discounts at their exorbitant prices, Apple's 2021-released 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros haven't been marked down anywhere near as often (or as drastically) as the iPad Air (2020), iPad mini (2021), or even iPad Air (2022) in recent months. But now that a...
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

Cheap laptop deal: Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $79

We're just days into summer and clearance deals on laptops are trickling in. If you're feeling the pinch, this dirt cheap Chromebook deal is easy on the wallet. Best Buy currently offers the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $79 (opens in new tab). It typically retails for $139, so you're saving $60. This is the lowest price we've tracked for this laptop. Hands down, this is one of the best Chromebook deals you can get ahead of Prime Day.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Apple boss drops heaviest hint yet about future device

Apple is famous for keeping its cards close to its chest when it comes to upcoming products, so comments made by CEO Tim Cook this week have surprised many observers. Speaking in an interview with China Daily USA, Cook gave the clearest hint yet that Apple is working on a high-tech headset.
BUSINESS
itechpost.com

Apple Says iPads Will No Longer Be A Home Hub in iOS 16

After the release of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and the HomePod 16 software this fall, Mac Rumors reported that the iPad can no longer be used as a home hub. Steve Moser, a contributor at Mac Rumors, discovered in ‌iOS 16‌ code the ‌iPad‌ will no longer be supported as a home hub. It was said that after updating to iOS 16, this information will be seen in the Home app.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Here's how Apple tells if you've dropped your iPhone into water

While the most common way for a smartphone to be taken out of action is by the screen being damaged, a close second is dropping the smartphone into liquid (or spilling something onto it). It's a common issue that hardware manufacturers fit little devices reacting to water. Called Liquid Contact...
CELL PHONES
SVG

The World's Largest Xbox Series X Has Arrived

The Xbox Series X is an impressive piece of hardware. Boasting the most powerful specs on the current market, the latest Xbox model from Microsoft has helped redefine console gaming through both its performance level as well as consumer-friendly services such as GamePass. Another huge component to the Xbox Series...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Best Wireless Earbuds for 2022: Our Top Picks for Every Budget

While some of the wireless earbuds on this list came out last year and remain excellent options, we've seen several compelling new wireless models arrive in 2022, including the true-wireless noise-canceling Sony LinkBuds S, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 and JBL's Live Pro 2 and Live Free 2 along with intriguing new budget wireless earbuds picks like the Earfun Air Pro SV, which also feature noise-canceling for less than $60.
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Adds Fan-Favorite N64 Game

Nintendo Switch Online on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED has added a fan-favorite N64 game. Because the game is an N64 game, you will need the Expansion Pack version of the subscription service, which costs extra money, but comes with N64 games and Sega Genesis games in addition to SNES and NES games that come with the base version of the subscription service. More specifically, the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack library has been updated with the original Pokemon Snap.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Astro Pro electric bike offers a 78 mile range and 32mph top speed

The engineers and designers at C3STROM have created a new electric bike in the form of Astro. The Class 3 electric bike requires no licence and can be used both on and off-road and is available in two different versions Standard and Pro with the Pro offering a 78 mile maximum range with a 1040WH battery and the Standard a 50 mile range thanks to a 780WH battery. The Indiegogo campaign has already raised over $400,000 thanks to over 200 backers with still 11 days left.
BICYCLES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Xbox 360 Exclusives This September

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting an Xbox 360 exclusive and its sequel this September. When you think of Xbox 360 exclusives, you think of series like Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown, Fable, and Dead Rising. The Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console so far by some margin, and it's partially because of its exclusive games. Every other generation, Xbox's exclusives haven't compared to the exclusives of its primary competitor, PlayStation. The Xbox 360 generation was different though. Not only was Microsoft pumping out high-quality exclusive games, but it was collecting a variety of smaller and more random exclusives you would' expect it to have. For example, Bullet Soul was locked down as an Xbox 360 console exclusive, as was its follow-up, Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Every model of AirPods is on sale at Amazon today

When it comes to on-the-go listening for Apple devices, you can’t beat Apple’s AirPods. Not only do they have seamless compatibility with iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers, but they also have fantastic audio quality and all-day battery life. However, AirPods don’t always come cheap, which is why we were ecstatic to share some of the best AirPods deals around on Amazon. Today, Amazon is holding a sale on every model of AirPods, from the 2nd-generation AirPods all the way up to the AirPods Max. Keep reading to discover why these headphones are must-haves for Apple fans.
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Game Stealth Released

Sony appears to have quietly added a new PlayStation Plus game for those who've subscribed to the Premium tier of the service. That game is Super Stardust Portable, a game which PlayStation users may recall as one that originally released on the PlayStation Portable. This game has been enhanced with a couple of features one might expect games to benefit from after making a platform jump such as this one, but you'll apparently have to go looking for it yourself to find it in the PlayStation Plus catalog.
VIDEO GAMES
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's New Self-Drive Features Will Be A Lot Cheaper

The hits just keep on coming for Tesla's semi-autonomous driving software. The Full Self Driving (FSD) is a super pricey but controversial technology found on Tesla models. While the carmaker claims the tech might be lightyears ahead of competitors, there still have been several reported issues with FSD. And while a radar patent by Tesla might hint at future news, there is confirmation that Enhanced Autopilot is coming to US cars with some FSD features but at half the price.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Microsoft Edge just became every gamer’s browser

Microsoft just turned its Edge browser into a gaming powerhouse with a suite of new features, including a gaming home feed, crisper graphics for cloud gaming, and a buffet of casual online games. The update to Edge began rolling out to Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices this morning, and...
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

Nearly $1M in PC parts are up for grabs, but you probably can’t buy anything

Artesian Builds, a PC building company that recently entered bankruptcy, will see nearly $1 million of remaining inventory auctioned off to pay off its debts. As reported by PC Gamer, massive amounts of various PC components such as motherboards, RAM kits, fans, pre-built PCs, coolers, CPUs, and GPUs are due to be sold today at an auction.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

New tech could mean pint-sized Klipsch speakers with massive sound

When we were introduced to Resonado Labs in 2021, we thought the small audio startup was onto something really cool with its proprietary speaker designs that hugely reduced the footprint needed to create full-range sound. Turns out, we weren’t the only ones that thought so. Resonado has just landed a partnership with Klipsch, one of the best-known and trusted speaker brands, to work on new products that make use of Resonado’s tech. If Klipsch’s badge of approval doesn’t demonstrate that Resonado’s designs are something special, we’re not sure what would.
ELECTRONICS

