ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Toxic gas cloud at Crowne Plaza pool sends 3 to hospital

By John Boyle, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ReVR_0gIceG7T00

ASHEVILLE - Two children and one adult were hospitalized June 18 after severe reactions to the mixing of pool chemicals at the Crowne Plaza Resort pool, according to the Asheville Fire Department.

Department spokeswoman Kelley Klope said firefighters responded for a "possible hazardous materials incident" at the resort. The call came in at 1:23 p.m., and eight firefighting units responded to the resort's indoor pool, according to an incident report.

"The dispatcher stated (a) caller reported people having difficulty breathing and difficulty speaking between breaths," Klope said via email, noting there were a total of eight patients. "AFD assisted with patient care and decontamination. Three people were transported to the hospital for further evaluation — two juveniles and one adult."

More: Man drowns while swimming at Elk River Falls in Pisgah National Forest, sheriff says

The Fire Department ventilated the pool area.

"The reactions were believed to be caused due to muriatic acid and chlorine," Klope said.

Chlorine is commonly used in pool water as a disinfectant. Muriatic acid is used most commonly as a cleaning agent.

"If chlorine is mixed with muriatic acid, chlorine gas is formed, which can lead to severe injuries and fatalities to exposed individuals," according to a case study in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Hygiene.

The Asheville Fire Department report states "a pool facility worker informed (a firefighter) that there may have been an adverse reaction to the mixing of muriatic acid and chlorine."

More: Asheville, Buncombe pools to open for summer after COVID-19 restrictions

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says this about improper mixing of pool chemicals on its website: "The most common pool chemicals are inherently incompatible with each other. Intentional or accidental mixing of incompatible chemicals is likely to lead to a chemical reaction that may generate temperatures high enough to ignite nearby combustible materials. Mixing can also lead to the release of highly toxic and corrosive chlorine gas."

The incident report lists two victims as being ages 5 and 7.

In its statement, ARC said, "Three people were taken to the hospital following the incident and were released later in the afternoon. We do not have conclusive evidence that the chemicals crossed and are still actively investigating."

Resort issues statement

The Asheville Racquet Club, which operates the Crowne Plaza, released an emailed statement June 22 about the incident, noting the "health and safety of our members, guests and employees are paramount."

"We experienced an isolated incident on Saturday afternoon which unfortunately affected some of our swimmers," ARC stated. "After an initial investigation in collaboration with internal and external resources, we have implemented measures to ensure that this type of incident cannot happen again. We recognize the seriousness of this event and are continuing to work to meet our goal of providing the safest pool experiences in Asheville."

ARC did not respond to questions about how exactly the accident occurred.

On its website, the EPA cites two incidents in which a mixture of chlorine and muriatic acid created similar incidents, including one in 1998 in Dayton, Ohio, which states:

"Toxic cloud was generated when muriatic acid was inadvertently mixed with a chlorinator product at local community center swimming pool. Nine people sent to the hospital."

More: Answer Man: TJ Maxx 'rotten fish' smell? Madison Cawthorn campaign sign too big?

The North Carolina Department of Labor investigates workplace incidents.

"I checked with our Occupational Safety and Health Division, and our staff confirmed that we have not received notification of this incident," DOL spokeswoman Jennifer Haigwood said via email June 22. "However, please note that if the affected individual was a guest, and not an employee, the employer is not obligated to notify the OSH Division."

However, Haigwood added, "our OSH Division will open an investigation to determine if any employee exposure occurred."

Pool expert weighs in

Andrew Pulsifer, an Asheville resident who worked as a certified pool operator for 10 years, said the handling of pool chemicals, especially muriatic acid, requires extreme caution.

"Using muriatic acid is a normal pool operator‘s prerogative, but it’s so caustic it always needs to be done when zero people are in the pool, in a well-ventilated area, and with appropriate measures taken for the user such as safety glasses, a respirator and rubber gloves, and hopefully fresh water available at all times for rinsing skin if any splashes (occur)," Pulsifer said via email. "If an error occurred and muriatic acid was mixed with any other chemical, especially chlorine, it will create chlorine gas, which is exactly what used to be used as chemical warfare, because it wreaks havoc on your skin, eyes, nasal passage, throat and lungs, and will quickly incapacitate anyone inhaling fumes, and could lead to death.”

Muriatic acid is also known as hydrochloric acid, according chemicalsafetyfacts.org.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Toxic gas cloud at Crowne Plaza pool sends 3 to hospital

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating deadly head-on crash in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a crash that killed one person on June 24. Officers said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. near the 1400 block of Hendersonville Road. According to officers, a Mazada sedan was traveling south on Hendersonville Road when...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Officials consider extending restrictions at Max Patch

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Local leaders are considering extending a camping ban at a popular hiking area. New restrictions were put in place at Max Patch in the summer of 2021 to help cut back on the litter people and pets left behind at the scenic spot. Leaders...
MADISON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

USGS reports two overnight earthquakes near Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) Reported that two earthquakes hit an area near Asheville on Saturday morning. Officials said the first earthquake happened around 10 miles north of Asheville at 12:16 a.m. The quake had a magnitude of 1.9 a and a depth of 1.24 miles.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Accidents
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
rccatalyst.com

Breach of Cliffside Cone Mills Dam on the Second Broad River

Cliffside, NC — On June 22, 2022, a breach in the old Cliffside Cone Mills Dam was caused by a malfunctioning water release gate. This resulted in a public safety hazard, significant sediment pollution, and environmental harm. Statement from David Caldwell, MountainTrue’s Broad Riverkeeper:. “MountainTrue would like to...
CLIFFSIDE, NC
Kait 8

Black bear attack: Man says dog saved his life

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) - A North Carolina man says he owes his life to his dog for saving him from a black bear that charged at him near his home. Haw Creek resident Billy Green says bear sightings are common in his neighborhood without any issues, but that wasn’t the case Wednesday morning.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Pool Chemicals#Accident#Afd#Pisgah National Forest#The Fire Department
WLOS.com

Squirrel cuts the power for more than 3,000 in downtown Asheville area

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The power has been restored to downtown Asheville after a squirrel caused a massive power outage Wednesday morning. Duke Energy confirmed with News 13 that the power was back just after 8:30 a.m. Officials say a squirrel had gotten into some wiring and caused the outage that impacted more than 3,000 customers in the downtown area.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ashevillenc.gov

Malvern Thrills brings free water fun days to Malvern Hills Park this summer

Following the news that Malvern Hills Pool will not open following safety concerns with its drainage and suction system, Asheville Parks & Recreation has planned a series of free water-based programming to take place throughout the summer titled Malvern Thrills. The department’s Rec n Roll mobile recreation van will roll into Malvern Hills Park (75 Rumbough Place) with inflatable water slides and bounce houses, games with water elements, and other water-related activities. Each date features a unique lineup of features and activities to keep it fresh and exciting.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Did you feel it? USGS reports early morning earthquake near Weaverville

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Weaverville residents and those in surrounding areas may have felt a bit of a rumbling overnight due to a reported earthquake. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports a 1.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Weaverville around 1:16 a.m. on June 25 at a depth of 1.3 km.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
EPA
power98fm.com

Squirrel Causes Large Power Outage For One North Carolina City

You expect to lose power during a storm. Whether a summer thunderstorm, snow and ice, or a hurricane. But those times when it’s sunny but your lights go out, always come as a surprise. And this morning in Asheville, was one of those days. The power has been restored to downtown Asheville after a squirrel caused a power outage. Yes, a squirrel. Local news station New 13, reported that as of 8:30 this morning power to the more than 3,000 customers had been restored. Duke Energy says that the animal made its way into some wiring which triggered the outage. Customers impacted were in the downtown Asheville area.
ASHEVILLE, NC
campsnearme.art

Camp Joy Flat Rock Nc

Before you hit the road check here for information on parks in flat rock North Carolina that offer WiFi swimming cabins and other amenities Good Sam Club Members Save 10 at Good Sam RV Parks. We believe that this gives you more for your money. Disney Loving Comics Obsessed Fun...
FLAT ROCK, NC
highlandsnews.com

Scaly Mountain resident voices concern over poorly-maintained road

For the past 43 years, Scaly Mountain resident Duncan Greenlee and his neighbors have dealt with an unmaintained road with a creek that runs through it. Greenlee said that when enough rain comes down Hickory Knut Gap Road in Scaly Mountain can see running water flow through it at an estimated two feet deep.
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
WJHL

Bear dies after getting stuck in Sevierville car

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A black bear died after it got stuck in a car in Sevierville on Wednesday. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, it appears the bear entered a parked car at a rental cabin by using its teeth or paws to open the door. It then became trapped inside after the […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy