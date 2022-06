The “Gold Bullet” Nike Air Max 97, long one of the most beloved colorways of the late ’90s running sneaker, is coming back in 2023, sneaker industry sources tell Complex. There is no set release date for the shoes yet, but they should arrive between February and March as part of Nike’s Spring/Summer 2023 lineup. This window for their release is subject to change. Sneaker drop dates will often shift and have been especially volatile recently because of strains on the global supply chain.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO