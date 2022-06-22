Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach: Reaches base four times

Riley is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants, marking his second straight absence. According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Riley finds himself on the bench for the second day in a row not because he's dealing with an injury or an illness, but because manager Brian Snitker wants to give the 25-year-old a proper day off. That was supposed to happen Wednesday, but Riley ended up playing the final two innings of Atlanta's 4-3 win. Riley may still be available in a pinch-hitting capacity Thursday, but Snitker ideally prefers to keep him out of the field for the day.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO