Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Records triple

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hayes went 1-for-4 with a triple and a run scored Tuesday against the Cubs. Hayes led...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Bryce Harper injury: Reigning NL MVP suffers fractured left thumb on hit by pitch vs. Padres

Philadelphia Phillies slugger and reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper suffered a fractured left thumb Saturday night against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park (GameTracker). Harper took a 97 mph Blake Snell fastball to the hand and exited the game immediately. The Phillies announced the fracture soon thereafter and say Harper will undergo additional tests in the coming days. They did not provide a timetable for his recovery.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Steps out of lineup

Muncy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Muncy started the past nine games and will receive Saturday off after posting a .219/.375/.313 slash line during that stretch. Justin Turner will shift to third base while catcher Will Smith rests his legs as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Austin Riley: Out in second straight game

Riley is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants, marking his second straight absence. According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Riley finds himself on the bench for the second day in a row not because he's dealing with an injury or an illness, but because manager Brian Snitker wants to give the 25-year-old a proper day off. That was supposed to happen Wednesday, but Riley ended up playing the final two innings of Atlanta's 4-3 win. Riley may still be available in a pinch-hitting capacity Thursday, but Snitker ideally prefers to keep him out of the field for the day.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: To be examined again

Harper will have his elbow re-evaluated next week, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Harper has served as the designated hitter for most of the season and exclusively since April 17. He has missed time periodically, but the issue hasn't stopped him from hitting .326/.392/.618 across 265 plate appearances on the campaign. If the evaluation reveals sufficient healing, Harper could begin a throwing program in the hopes of ultimately returning to right field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Trent Grisham: Late scratch Saturday

Grisham was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup versus the Phillies. After he was originally penciled in as starting in center field, Grisham was removed from the lineup ahead of Saturday's matchup. The team cited shoulder soreness as the reason for his absence. Jose Azocar will draw the start in center field and bat ninth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Aaron Judge salary arbitration: Yankees settle 2022 contract with star outfielder before hearing, per report

Thursday night, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge led his team to a thrilling come-from-behind win over the Houston Astros with a walk-off single in the ninth inning (NYY 7, HOU 6). Aaron Hicks hit a game-tying three-run home run and Judge won it with the single to cap off the four-run ninth inning comeback. New York is an MLB best 52-18 this season.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Faces live hitters Saturday

McCullers (forearm) threw approximately 20 pitches against live hitters Saturday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. McCullers faced live hitters for the first time Saturday, and he incorporated sinkers, cutters, changeups and a slider during the throwing session while his velocity reached 93 mph. He wasn't initially expected to throw a slider, and he's said that tossing his slider will be one of the biggest hurdles to clear in his recovery, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. The right-hander has been throwing off a mound for nearly a month and will continue to face live hitters in the near future.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Drew Ellis: Recalled from Triple-A

Ellis was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Ellis was claimed off waivers by the Mariners last week and went 3-for-15 with a homer, five RBI, two runs, two walks and six strikeouts over four games in Tacoma. However, he'll provide infield depth for the major-league club after Ty France (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
Ke'bryan Hayes
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Siri: Sent to Triple-A

Siri was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Siri had been splitting time with Chas McCormick in center field but wasn't hitting well enough to justify continued opportunities. Through 45 games, he hit .185/.248/.315 while striking out 31.9 percent of the time. His 7.1 percent barrel rate indicates passable power, and his six steals give him a path to fantasy relevance if he ever regains a regular role, but he simply struck out far too often to deserve meaningful at-bats on a contender. The Astros will hope they get more from Jake Meyers (shoulder), who was recalled in a corresponding move.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not starting Saturday

Heyward isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals. Although right-hander Miles Mikolas is on the mound for the Cardinals on Saturday, Heyward will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Nelson Velazquez is starting in right field and batting ninth.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Astros' Dillon Thomas: Designated for assignment

Thomas was designated for assignment by the Astros on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Thomas appeared in one game for the Angels in mid-June before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Astros, but he didn't last long with his new team before being placed on waivers again. Whether or not there will be any interest this time around in a 29-year-old with just five career MLB games under his belt remains to be seen.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Zack Littell: Sent to Triple-A

Littell was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Littell pitched Thursday against Atlanta and allowed one run over three innings, and he'll head to the minors in favor of a fresh bullpen arm. The 26-year-old has a 4.97 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 25:3 K:BB across 29 major-league innings this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Seth Lugo: Officially reinstated

Lugo was reinstated from the paternity list Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Lugo has been away from the team since Monday for the birth of his child and was expected back in time for the team's weekend series against the Marlins. Now that he's officially back, Lugo should return to a setup role, working in front of Edwin Diaz. On the season, Lugo has maintained a 3.81 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB across 28.1 innings.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Back in big leagues

Naughton was recalled by the Cardinals on Friday. Naughton has already spent four separate stints on the major-league roster. His numbers haven't necessarily justified a permanent stay, as he owns a 5.40 ERA in 13.1 innings of work, though his 1.8 percent walk rate at least demonstrates strong control. He'll replace Drew VerHagen in the bullpen, who hit the injured list with a shoulder issue Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Hits game-deciding homer

Tucker went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Friday's 3-1 win against the Yankees. On a day when the offense was sparse for both teams, Tucker's three-run home run during the sixth inning prove to be the only offense Houston would need. The 25-year-old had a solid .774 OPS through the first two months of the season, but he's turned things up through 20 games in June with a .311 average, five long balls,16 RBI and three stolen bases.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Out of lineup

Lopez will sit Friday against Oakland, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Lopez finds himself on the bench for the third time in five games. All three absences, including Friday's game against Cole Irvin, have come against lefties, so it looks like he may be slipping into the strong side of a platoon. Whit Merrifield will be the second baseman Friday while Emmanuel Rivera starts at third.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Beginning rehab assignment

Rosario (eye) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday. Rosario had his vision re-evaluated Thursday, and the exams apparently went well since he'll return to game action in the minors Saturday. The 30-year-old has been sidelined since late April and will presumably require several rehab games prior to rejoining the major-league club.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Padres' Adrian Morejon: Hits injured list

Was placed on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation Thursday. Morejon returned from Tommy John surgery in early June and also spent time on the COVID-19 injured list. He's been effective when available, allowing only two earned runs across 4.2 frames while picking up a win Wednesday. Given his already significant history of arm injuries, this is a concerning development.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Forrest Whitley: Throws two innings

Whitley (elbow) allowed one hit and struck out two across two scoreless innings in a rehab appearance with Single-A Fayetteville on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Whitley made his second rehab appearance as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery. He threw 21 of his 29...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Hits 60-day IL in procedural move

The White Sox transferred Jimenez (hamstring) to the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday. Thursday marks 60 days since Jimenez was initially placed on the IL on April 23 with a strained right hamstring that required surgery, so the transaction doesn't affect his timeline for returning to the 26-man active roster and merely opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Lenyn Sosa, whose contract was purchased from Double-A Birmingham. After his minor-league rehab assignment was paused for two weeks, Jimenez returned to action Tuesday for Triple-A Charlotte and has gone 1-for-8 with four strikeouts while playing on back-to-back days. The White Sox may want to give Jimenez some light exposure to the outfield this weekend before potentially reinstating him from the IL next week.
CHICAGO, IL

