Mets' Jeff McNeil: Still not starting

The White Sox transferred Jimenez (hamstring) to the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday. Thursday marks 60 days since Jimenez was initially placed on the IL on April 23 with a strained right hamstring that required surgery, so the transaction doesn't affect his timeline for returning to the 26-man active roster and merely opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Lenyn Sosa, whose contract was purchased from Double-A Birmingham. After his minor-league rehab assignment was paused for two weeks, Jimenez returned to action Tuesday for Triple-A Charlotte and has gone 1-for-8 with four strikeouts while playing on back-to-back days. The White Sox may want to give Jimenez some light exposure to the outfield this weekend before potentially reinstating him from the IL next week.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO