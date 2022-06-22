ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Still not starting

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

McNeil (hamstring) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros. McNeil left Monday's game...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Austin Riley: Out in second straight game

Riley is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants, marking his second straight absence. According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Riley finds himself on the bench for the second day in a row not because he's dealing with an injury or an illness, but because manager Brian Snitker wants to give the 25-year-old a proper day off. That was supposed to happen Wednesday, but Riley ended up playing the final two innings of Atlanta's 4-3 win. Riley may still be available in a pinch-hitting capacity Thursday, but Snitker ideally prefers to keep him out of the field for the day.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
CBS Sports

Astros' Dillon Thomas: Designated for assignment

Thomas was designated for assignment by the Astros on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Thomas appeared in one game for the Angels in mid-June before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Astros, but he didn't last long with his new team before being placed on waivers again. Whether or not there will be any interest this time around in a 29-year-old with just five career MLB games under his belt remains to be seen.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mets' Seth Lugo: Officially reinstated

Lugo was reinstated from the paternity list Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Lugo has been away from the team since Monday for the birth of his child and was expected back in time for the team's weekend series against the Marlins. Now that he's officially back, Lugo should return to a setup role, working in front of Edwin Diaz. On the season, Lugo has maintained a 3.81 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB across 28.1 innings.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Siri: Sent to Triple-A

Siri was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Siri had been splitting time with Chas McCormick in center field but wasn't hitting well enough to justify continued opportunities. Through 45 games, he hit .185/.248/.315 while striking out 31.9 percent of the time. His 7.1 percent barrel rate indicates passable power, and his six steals give him a path to fantasy relevance if he ever regains a regular role, but he simply struck out far too often to deserve meaningful at-bats on a contender. The Astros will hope they get more from Jake Meyers (shoulder), who was recalled in a corresponding move.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Buck Showalter
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Beginning rehab assignment

Rosario (eye) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday. Rosario had his vision re-evaluated Thursday, and the exams apparently went well since he'll return to game action in the minors Saturday. The 30-year-old has been sidelined since late April and will presumably require several rehab games prior to rejoining the major-league club.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Managing shoulder issue

Hayes is being evaluated for a left shoulder injury following Thursday's 8-7 win over the Cubs, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. He went 1-for-5 with his third home run of the season, two RBI and two additional runs in the Pirates' victory. Hayes appeared to jam his left shoulder...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS New York

Lindor homers, knocks in 4 as Mets top Marlins

MIAMI — Francisco Lindor homered, doubled and drove in four runs to lead the New York Mets past the Miami Marlins 5-3 on Friday night.Mark Canha also went deep and Taijuan Walker pitched six-plus innings of three-run ball for the NL East leaders. Walker (6-2) allowed eight hits, walked two and struck out five.All three runners scored on Lindor's bases-loaded double in the sixth that gave New York a 5-2 lead.Miami starter Sandy Alcantara (7-3), who entered with a 1.72 ERA, gave up five runs — four earned — and six hits in seven innings. The right-hander has gone at...
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Mariners' Drew Ellis: Recalled from Triple-A

Ellis was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Ellis was claimed off waivers by the Mariners last week and went 3-for-15 with a homer, five RBI, two runs, two walks and six strikeouts over four games in Tacoma. However, he'll provide infield depth for the major-league club after Ty France (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Marlins#Newsday
CBS Sports

Padres' Adrian Morejon: Hits injured list

Was placed on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation Thursday. Morejon returned from Tommy John surgery in early June and also spent time on the COVID-19 injured list. He's been effective when available, allowing only two earned runs across 4.2 frames while picking up a win Wednesday. Given his already significant history of arm injuries, this is a concerning development.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Hits 60-day IL in procedural move

The White Sox transferred Jimenez (hamstring) to the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday. Thursday marks 60 days since Jimenez was initially placed on the IL on April 23 with a strained right hamstring that required surgery, so the transaction doesn't affect his timeline for returning to the 26-man active roster and merely opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Lenyn Sosa, whose contract was purchased from Double-A Birmingham. After his minor-league rehab assignment was paused for two weeks, Jimenez returned to action Tuesday for Triple-A Charlotte and has gone 1-for-8 with four strikeouts while playing on back-to-back days. The White Sox may want to give Jimenez some light exposure to the outfield this weekend before potentially reinstating him from the IL next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Sent to Triple-A

The Yankees optioned Schmidt to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. After striking out five while tossing three scoreless innings last Thursday in a spot start against the Rays, Schmidt moved back to the bullpen this week when Luis Severino was cleared to return from the COVID-19-related injured list. Schmidt appeared in both of the past two games and gave up one earned run over 1.2 innings, and he'll now be moved off the 26-man active roster with the Yankees needing to clear room for waiver pickup Albert Abreu. It's unclear if the Yankees plan to have Schmidt stretch out for starting duty at Triple-A or if he'll continue working as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Siri: Gone cold at dish

Siri went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Thursday against the Yankees. Siri has just three hits across 33 at-bats in June, but he has still managed to split starts with Chas McCormick in center field. Both could be in jeopardy of losing playing time to either Jake Meyers (shoulder), who is scheduled to be activated from the injured list in the near future, or Mauricio Dubon once he's no longer needed in the infield. Siri has provided three home runs and six stolen bases across 141 plate appearances, but he has struck out 31.9 percent of the time and has maintained just a .185 batting average.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Exits with hand injury

Harper left Saturday's game against San Diego in the fourth inning after getting hit in his left hand by a pitch, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Harper was in serious pain after taking a 97-mph pitch directly on his hand. It looks like it could be a serious injury, but we'll know more after he is examined.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Nomar Mazara: Remains on bench Thursday

Mazara isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Phillies. Mazara went 3-for-16 with a double, a run, an RBI and five strikeouts over his last four games and will be on the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Jose Azocar is starting in right field and batting seventh.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Rece Hinds: Suffers left hamate fracture

Hinds was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list with a left hamate fracture Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Hinds has struggled with strikeouts in the minors early in the season, as he's posted a 40.0 percent strikeout rate over 53 games at High-A Dayton. The 21-year-old played in Tuesday's game in Dayton but apparently sustained a hand injury that will require an IL stint. The team hasn't yet revealed a timetable for Hinds' return, but he'll presumably be forced to miss several weeks since he's dealing with a fracture.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Not in Friday's lineup

Hayes (shoulder) isn't starting Friday against the Rays. Hayes sustained a shoulder injury during Thursday's win over the Cubs but isn't believed to be dealing with a significant issue. Hoy Park is starting at third base and batting ninth Friday, while Hayes should be considered day-to-day for now.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy