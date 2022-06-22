ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Universal Releases ‘Nope’ Featurette Showcasing Diverse Below-the-Line Crew

By Rebecca Sun
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BHemF_0gIcdpbl00

With still a month to go before the July 22 release of Jordan Peele ’s Nope , every new clip is an opportunity to overanalyze for hints about the auteur’s cryptic upcoming feature.

But the new behind-the-scenes featurette released by Universal on Wednesday doesn’t require much pause-and-rewind to grasp the point. The two-and-a-half-minute video features members of the crew — plus Peele and actors Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea — discussing the team effort of making the movie, which the filmmaker called “a bigger adventure” than his previous outings (his breakout Get Out was made for $4.5 million, with his follow-up Us on a $20 million budget).

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“I tried to write a script I didn’t know how to pull off, and then assembled a team to help me pull it off,” Peele says in the clip. “Every single department is firing off these huge, big swings.”

The crewmembers showcased in the featurette buck industry statistics on representation and inclusion. “It takes a village to make a film. Here on Nope , we’re all important individually and in combination,” says Liz Tan, who served as a first assistant director alongside Thomas Patrick Smith, who is white. “That sense of respect and integrity for all of us is hugely important.”

“There’s not that many African American directors out there with an opportunity to do things at a high level,” says first camera assistant Keith Davis, who is Black. Studies have consistently shown that leaders from historically excluded backgrounds tend to hire more diverse teams, and Peele was no exception.

In fact, Nope was the first production to participate in Universal Filmed Entertainment Group’s California Below-the-Line Traineeship, which NBCUniversal launched last June and announced in February. The program provides on-set experience and mentorship behind the camera for promising individuals from historically excluded backgrounds.

Six trainees — five students from the nonprofit Hollywood Cinema Production Resources, which provides training for entry-level, union-recognized jobs, and one individual from the Anti-Recidivism Coalition — were selected after interviewing with production executives and department heads for paid roles during the production. The inaugural class, which was assigned liaisons from HR as well as NBCUniversal’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion team, consisted of Alyssa Gallo (visual effects), Christian Hidalgo (camera), Kevin Ochua (costumes), Mondi Wannamaker (set decoration/props), Robert McTyre Jr. (electric) and Tyrone Mayorga (grips).

“Every day of this shoot, we were making something new and special, something that is a testament to why I love movies,” Peele says in an address to his crew, as seen in the featurette. “I’ll be talking about the days we made this movie forever.”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Taika Waititi, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Stars on Raising the ‘Ragnarok’ Bar: “Is It Possible to Top That? We Did”

Love (and thunder) was certainly in the air on Thursday evening, as the cast and creators behind the fourth installment of the Thor franchise gathered for the film’s premiere. Hundreds of cosplayed fans lined up on Hollywood Boulevard, ready to greet the stars and watch the long-anticipated follow-up to Taika Waititi’s hit Thor: Ragnarok. Thor: Love and Thunder follows the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) through the next chapter of his life — a journey to find himself. When his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) reenters the picture — this time, as the Mighty Thor — along with the threat of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Elvis’ Rocking to $30M-Plus Opening in Dance-Off With ‘Top Gun 2’

Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis — starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll — is dancing to a better-than-expected $30 million to $32 million opening at the domestic box office after topping Friday’s chart with $12.7 million, including $3.5 million in previews. That could be enough to win the weekend ahead of Top Gun: Maverick, which is doing formidable business in its fifth weekend, thanks to being rereleased in Imax and other premium screens.More from The Hollywood ReporterRiley Keough on "Special and Overwhelming" Journey of Supporting 'Elvis' With the Presley FamilyCreating Costumes for 'Elvis' That "Exaggerate the Wiggle"Box Office:...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Lightyear’ Box Office: Behind the Pixar Movie’s Family Problem

In early January of this year, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 set off a loud boom at the domestic box office when opening to $72.1 million in theaters. Paramount insiders estimated that nearly 60 percent of the audience on opening weekend were kids and parents, proving that families were indeed willing to set aside concerns about the ongoing pandemic and return to theaters. Hollywood and theater owners breathed a huge sigh of relief. But when Pixar and Disney’s Toy Story spinoff Lightyear debuted in cinemas over Father’s Day weekend, only about 38 percent of those turning out were families, helping to explain...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Blade Runner’ Star Rutger Hauer Took Exception to His Character Roy Batty Being Labeled a Villain

Blade Runner star Rutger Hauer did not see his character as a villain, and the actor took some exception to that notion while doing press for the film’s initial release. The iconic Ridley Scott sci-fi movie set in 2019 Los Angeles starring Harrison Ford as a former police officer tasked with hunting down synthetic humans turns 40 on Saturday.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition' Video Game Restored for Consoles, Steam ArrivesLea Seydoux Joins 'Dune: Part 2' as Lady MargotHarrison Ford Teases 'Indiana Jones 5' at Star Wars Celebration In an interview for the film’s 1982 release, the Netherlands-born Hauer, while...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Hollywood Reporter

Riley Keough on “Special and Overwhelming” Journey of Supporting ‘Elvis’ With the Presley Family

In early May, ahead of the film’s splashy premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis received an endorsement of the highest order when Priscilla Presley took to social media to share her reaction upon seeing it. “Beautifully done,” posted Priscilla, praising Luhrmann, Austin Butler who toplines as the King, Tom Hanks as his manager and Olivia DeJonge who stars as Priscilla. “It took me a few days to overcome the emotions as it did with Lisa [Marie Presley].”More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Elvis' Rocking to $30M-Plus Opening in Dance-Off With 'Top Gun 2'Creating Costumes for 'Elvis' That "Exaggerate...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

As Roe v. Wade Is Overturned, Netflix, Disney, Comcast and Other Hollywood Companies Vow to Cover Travel for Abortions

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, most major Hollywood companies are informing employees they will cover travel costs for those journeying out of state for abortions. The decision, which is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of U.S. states, has sparked companies including Disney, Netflix, Comcast, Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony, WME, CAA and UTA to communicate with employees about their health care policies.More from The Hollywood ReporterPresident Biden Calls Supreme Court Abortion Ruling a "Sad Day for the Court and the Country"Hollywood on the Overturning of Roe v....
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Cash’s Former Home, Listed for $1.8M, Includes Original Turntable

Back in 1961, Johnny Cash and his then-wife Vivian built a home tucked into the hills in Ventura County, California, overlooking the small town of Casitas Springs. The ranch-style 4,500-square-foot, five-bedroom residence was built to the singer’s specifications and included everything from a wall-mounted turntable to custom wood built-ins in the kitchen and living room. Now, the double-gabled house, which is set on nearly six acres not far from the Ojai Valley, has come to market for $1.795 million, listed by its current owner (who purchased the house in 2003 for $739,000, according to The Wall Street Journal). Many of Cash’s...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
WWD

Jennifer Aniston Embraces Minimalist Dressing to Honor Father John Aniston With Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award

Click here to read the full article. Before Jennifer Aniston rose to fame on “Friends,” her father John Aniston was a daytime television staple on “Days of Our Lives.” After almost four decades on the popular soap opera, John Aniston received a Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2022 Daytime Emmys on Friday. So happy that Jennifer Aniston has a video speech to honor her father John Aniston with this award! #Days #DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/IHQwtsXKGWMore from WWDNatalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' L.A. PremierePhotos from 'The Terminal List' PremiereEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and More at 'Westworld' Season...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Brandon Perea
Person
Henry Selick
Person
Keke Palmer
The Hollywood Reporter

Samuel L. Jackson Calls Out “Uncle Clarence” Thomas After Roe v. Wade Ruling

Samuel L. Jackson took to social media to send an apparent message to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Numerous public figures have voiced criticism of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to strike down the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. In a solo concurring opinion, Thomas wrote that the same argument used to overturn the right to abortion, due to the majority opinion that it was not protected by the 14th Amendment, could similarly be used to overturn decisions granting rights to contraception and same-sex marriage.More from The Hollywood ReporterPink Addresses Supporters of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Bullock, Justin Bieber and Other Stars Who Lost Money on Real Estate in a Booming Market

As the Los Angeles housing market has gone up and up, some high-rolling real estate players are selling their mega-mansions — surprisingly — at a loss. Trevor Noah recently sold his Bel Air mansion for $26.4 million, more than $1 million less than he paid for it in 2020. Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley sold a Pacific Palisades home for $6.5 million, $1.2 million less than they paid for it in 2018. Earlier this year, Sandra Bullock sold a condo in West Hollywood’s Sierra Towers in an off-market deal to Joker director Todd Phillips. According to Dirt.com, she paid $5.1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Meadow Walker Shares Her Experience With Abortion While Condemning the “Absolutely Heartbreaking” Reversal of Roe v. Wade

Meadow Walker has shared her own abortion story while denouncing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday. The 23-year-old model and daughter of late actor Paul Walker took to her Instagram to mark June 24 as “a huge setback in history” that has led to “a profound injustice to women across the United States.”More from The Hollywood ReporterOlivia Rodrigo Dedicates Lily Allen's 'F-- You' to the Supreme Court at Glastonbury'The Janes' Directors on "Unimaginable Anger" of Doc's Underground Abortion Activists as Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. WadePresident Biden Calls Supreme Court Abortion Ruling a "Sad Day...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Kaepernick on Joining Forces With EIF for His Social Justice Program

When Colin Kaepernick’s charity, Know Your Rights Camp, began to grow quickly, he partnered with the Entertainment Industry Foundation, an organization many athletes and entertainers have come to rely on to help run their philanthropies. Upon EIF’s 80th anniversary, the former NFL quarterback spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about that partnership, and the event that sparked his charity work. What motivated you to create Know Your Rights Camp?More from The Hollywood ReporterWhy George Clooney, Charlize Theron and Colin Kaepernick Turn to the Entertainment Industry Foundation for Their Charity Work'Atypical' Actress Tal Anderson on Partnering With EIF for Delivering Jobs Campaign to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Featurette
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Che Wins Copyright Suit Over TikToker’s “HomeGirl” Sketch

Comedian Michael Che has beaten a copyright suit alleging he ripped off the idea for one of his sketches from a series of TikTok videos called “HomeGirl Hotline” by Kelly Manno. According to a ruling issued Wednesday tossing the case, Manno’s jokes are too abstract to be protectable under copyright law. In December, Manno sued Che and NBCUniversal, among other producers and broadcasters of HBO comedy sketch show That Damn Michael Che. Manno, who has 1.3 million followers on TikTok, claimed that Che copied jokes in her videos touting a service allowing customers to summon a “homegirl” to fight on their...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Keanu Reeves and Partner Alexandra Grant Want to Make NFTs — and the Metaverse Itself — More Inclusive

What does art look like in an intangible digital space? Alexandra Grant, along with her partner, Keanu Reeves, is determined to help her fellow artists answer that question. The two are advisers for The Futureverse Foundation, a new charitable initiative designed to encourage artists to participate in the internet’s next frontier by creating work to be contemplated and sold in the metaverse, an integrated network of virtual, digital worlds that in its most ambitious conceptions may come to resemble The Matrix. In particular, The Futureverse Foundation is betting that non-fungible tokens, or NFTs (unique digital objects secured by blockchain technology), can...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Bentonville’s Geena Davis and Wendy Guerrero on How to Program a Truly Diverse Film Festival

While film festivals continue to struggle in 2022 with gender parity and other benchmarks of inclusive selection, the Bentonville Film Festival has consistently programmed lineups from a majority of women, BIPOC, queer, disabled and other types of historically excluded filmmakers since its founding in 2015. The festival returned for its eighth edition on June 22 and will continue in-person in northwest Arkansas through June 26 and virtually through July 3. Of this year’s competition program, more than 82% is from creators who identify as female or gender non-conforming; 65% who identify as Black, Indigenous, a person of color, Asian or Pacific...
BENTONVILLE, AR
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Aniston on “Pinch Me” Moment of Landing Damien Chazelle to Direct Product Line Ad

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. As chief creative officer for Vital Proteins, Jennifer Aniston jumped in head-first to help the brand perfect a new line of protein bars by spending a year consulting on the right formulas to land on Peanut Butter Fudge, Cold Brew Coffee and Dark Chocolate Coconut. And when it came time to direct a commercial, she tapped an auteur on the shoulder, someone she dreamed of working with.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Said Goodbye After...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Universal Studios Introduces Blumhouse Maze Featuring ‘The Black Phone’ for 2022 Halloween Horror Nights

A maze based on two Blumhouse films will be a new addition to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios this fall. The theme park on Thursday unveiled The Horrors of Blumhouse haunted house, which will be based on the upcoming supernatural thriller Black Phone and horror-comedy Freaky (2020). The Scott Derrickson-directed Black Phone, starring Ethan Hawke as “The Grabber,” opens Friday.More from The Hollywood ReporterNext Big Thing: 'The Black Phone' Star Mason Thames on The Scariest Thing in the Blumhouse Horror FilmOutfest Sets Screenings of Billy Porter's Directorial Debut 'Anything's Possible' and Horror Pic 'They/Them'Peabody Awards: Morgan Freeman, Jon Stewart, Melissa...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Olivia Rodrigo Dedicates Lily Allen’s ‘F— You’ to the Supreme Court at Glastonbury

Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen joined forces to bring “F— You” to Glastonbury, with a performance dedicated to the U.S. Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that protected a woman’s choice to have an abortion. The “Drivers License” hitmaker introduced Allen to the stage with love on Saturday (June 25), just before hurling some scathing words at the Supreme Court in front of a crowd of thousands of festivalgoers.More from The Hollywood ReporterPink Addresses Supporters of Overturning Roe v. Wade: "Never F***ing Listen to My Music Again"Samuel L. Jackson Calls Out "Uncle Clarence" Thomas After Roe v. Wade RulingMeadow...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Creating Costumes for ‘Elvis’ That “Exaggerate the Wiggle”

For Oscar-winning costume designer Catherine Martin, creating the looks for the new biopic Elvis came down to sexuality, the swerve of a hip, and a little bit of shake, rattle and roll. She says of working with director Baz Luhrmann, her husband and longtime collaborator: “Baz wanted to make sure contemporary audiences could connect to the rebel nature of Elvis Presley [played by Austin Butler] and both his innate sexuality and the sexuality of his movement connected with his body underneath his clothes. We needed to be sensitive to both the historical veracity and the meaning for the clothes that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Meet the Gatsby of Koreatown: Lock & Key’s Cyrus Batchan

Lock & Key, located between a gas station and an unassuming food window on neon-charged Vermont Avenue in Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood, is a Black-owned business — something many patrons of the popular nightlife hangout don’t know. This is not a result of the usual oversight or erasure of leaders of color, but instead by design. “I’ve always been the owner who doesn’t necessarily want to be known,” Cyrus Batchan, owner of Lock & Key, tells THR while seated in one of his establishment’s lounge-style leather booths. “One of my favorite books growing up was The Great Gatsby. It’s like, you’re...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy