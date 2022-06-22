Kim Kardashian's Son Saint West Hilariously Trolls Her Followers, Reality Star Quickly Shuts Him Down

Mega

Mama is laying down the law! Kim Kardashian had to take time out of her Instagram Live on Tuesday, June 22, to scold her son Saint West after the famous offspring trolled his mom's 320 million followers.

“Say hi!” the mother-of-four excitedly instructed the six-year-old and her youngest son, Psalm , 3, while riding in the back of an SUV through New York City, per Page Six . "This is called Instagram Live.”

“Hi, weirdos!” Saint jokingly yelled, prompting Kim to tell him , “Hey, stop it!” The young boy then popped back into the screen interjecting, “If you’re watching this, I hate you!”

“Hey! Saint, look what you’re teaching him," the SKIMS founder, 41, told her oldest son of setting a bad example for her youngest little boy.

“This is a good boy! This is a good boy!” Saint babbled on about his baby brother as Kim pointed out a toy store noting, “That’s something you’re not gonna see because you are saying bad things.”

Luckily, everything did not end in complete disaster, as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum got sweet kisses from both of her sons despite all of the misbehaving.

It seems Saint is taking after his outspoken father, Kanye West , with whom Kim also shares daughters North and Chicago . But as OK! reported , the fashion mogul's brood recently met new boyfriend , though it took six months for Kim to be ready to bring a new man into her kiddos' lives.

“Luckily I have a sister that’s been through it all and we talked about it,” Kardashian said of getting advice from sister Kourtney Kardashian on how to best handle the uncharted territory. “I consulted with a few therapists and friends who’ve been through it and I definitely wanted to six months.” (Kourtney has blended her family with new husband Travis Barker 's.)

The reality star made sure to mention that the post divorce journey is “different for everyone” and that “ different things work for different people ,” as you can only “try do what feels right” while being as “respectful and cautious as possible.”