Tenthouse suite! Well-heeled Glastonbury revellers can enjoy glamping in a pop-up hotel with a restaurant, bar, spa and pool (but it will set you back £24,000)

The ultimate glamping experience has been launched at Glastonbury festival- the Tenthouse Suite hotel offers guests use of the restaurant, bar, spa and pool.

The lavish accommodation by Pop-Up Hotel costs a whopping £24,000 for the five-day festival which kicked off today.

The massive canvas structure can sleep ten people in five bedrooms and includes an en-suite bathroom with a shower and flushing toilet.

The giant marquee is lit by orange lights, while towels and toiletries are provided for every guest.

A concierge team is on hand to help guests with luggage at the site, which is a 10-minute walk from gate D at Glastonbury Festival.

Other accommodation options include colourful one-bed gypsy caravans - costing £3,999.

While another is a converted railway carriage, which sleeps two people and costs £7,499.

More affordable bell tents are also on offer.

Starting from £2,499, up to four people can sleep on floor mattresses in the white tents lit by orange lanterns.

Guests can opt to have a privately assigned toilet and shower for their use rather than using shared facilities.

Many of the glamping options have already sold out but some are still available.

You can visit https://www.thepopuphotel.com/glastonbury to make a booking.

