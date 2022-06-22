ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenthouse suite! Well-heeled Glastonbury revellers can enjoy glamping in a pop-up hotel with a restaurant, bar, spa and pool (but it will set you back £24,000)

By Ellen Coughlan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The ultimate glamping experience has been launched at Glastonbury festival- the Tenthouse Suite hotel offers guests use of the restaurant, bar, spa and pool.

The lavish accommodation by Pop-Up Hotel costs a whopping £24,000 for the five-day festival which kicked off today.

The massive canvas structure can sleep ten people in five bedrooms and includes an en-suite bathroom with a shower and flushing toilet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KxU0W_0gIcd07J00
The ultimate glamping experience has been launched at Glastonbury festival known as the Tenthouse Suite Hotel 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdyZq_0gIcd07J00
The massive canvas structure can sleep ten people in five bedrooms with cosy single beds in each room 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LaoKk_0gIcd07J00
Lavish: The posh tent also includes an en-suite bathroom with a steel shower and a flushing toilet

The giant marquee is lit by orange lights, while towels and toiletries are provided for every guest.

A concierge team is on hand to help guests with luggage at the site, which is a 10-minute walk from gate D at Glastonbury Festival.

The 'Tenthouse Suite', costing £24,000 for the event, is one of several posh accommodations provided at the festival by Pop-Up Hotel.

Other accommodation options include colourful one-bed gypsy caravans - costing £3,999.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HbdVX_0gIcd07J00
Cosy: Other accommodation options include colourful one-bed gypsy caravans - costing £3,999
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Fi82_0gIcd07J00
More affordable bell tents are also on offer. Starting from £2,499, up to four people can sleep on floor mattresses in the white tents
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04EMNh_0gIcd07J00
Wow! The extremely lavish accommodation by Pop-Up Hotel costs a whopping £24,000 for the festival
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R4YZB_0gIcd07J00
The stylish double rooms are complete with bedside lockers and a space to fold and hang your clothes 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Rkr8_0gIcd07J00
The clever shower is made water proof with steel corrugated roofing sheets and ready for guests to use 

While another is a converted railway carriage, which sleeps two people and costs £7,499.

More affordable bell tents are also on offer.

Starting from £2,499, up to four people can sleep on floor mattresses in the white tents lit by orange lanterns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3div1c_0gIcd07J00
Another tent offers a double bed in a very spacious bedroom and a fabric wardrobe to store your clothes 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cnck3_0gIcd07J00
The opulent sitting room is filled with comfortable furnishings and is ready for guests to entertain 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dSotZ_0gIcd07J00
Guests can opt to have a privately assigned toilet and shower for their use rather than using shared facilities
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SPxN4_0gIcd07J00
Guest can enjoy the posh facilities provided by The Pop-Up Hotel which include back massages 

Guests can opt to have a privately assigned toilet and shower for their use rather than using shared facilities.

Many of the glamping options have already sold out but some are still available.

You can visit https://www.thepopuphotel.com/glastonbury to make a booking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11PgVg_0gIcd07J00
Festival goers can also relax at the Pop-Up Hotel bar with a bottle of wine and comfortable seating 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SvQhP_0gIcd07J00
Chefs are also on hand to make delicious food for guests to enjoy as they relax in the restaurant 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y1z1g_0gIcd07J00
The glam hang out spot is available for everyone to use and it is a nice place to get off your feet for an hour or two 

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

