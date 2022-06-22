ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

The rise in tick-borne diseases and more veterinary news

DVM 360
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Christman, DVM, MBA, is back from his vacation to Disney World, sharing the latest veterinary news and trends. In this segment of dvm360® Live!™, Christman discusses 4 headlines...

www.dvm360.com

Comments / 0

Related
pawmypets.com

Desperately Exhausted Dog With Jar On Head Laid Down & Began To Suffocate

A rescue team got a call about an injured roaming wandering around a nearby area. This had not been the typical call. The stray dog really did not just need to be rescued to get off the streets. He needed to be rescued or he wouldn’t survive. The roaming had a jar stuck on his head, making eating and drinking an impossibility. The poor dog could hardly breathe!
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

Flying Dragons Exist And They Are A Wonder Of Nature.

These animals seem to have actually come out of a wonderful world. For hundreds of years, humans have been in awe of incredible mythological beings like dragons. There are legends of these great creatures that have captivated millions of people throughout background. Sadly, dragons as we imagine them do not exist, but nature surprises us with a genus of animals that are closest to dragons. The Draco category, likewise called “flying dragons”, belongs to the Agamidae family of lizards. These lizards stay in the trees of the tropical woodlands of Southeast Asia.
ANIMALS
DVM 360

3 Must sees on veterinary pain management

3 video interviews covering canine and feline pain management. Chronic pain in canine and feline in patients can lead to behavioral problems, lifestyle changes, and more complications. That's why we have selected 3 video interviews featuring invaluable advice on this topic. From the importance of pain management during emergency and...
ANIMALS
DVM 360

Pet Wellness Direct unveils plant-based flea and tick solutions for dogs

All-natural ingredients kill fleas, ticks, and other insects while promoting a soft, lustrous coat. Pet Wellness Direct—a California-based pet wellness company—has released 2 new safe, all-natural anti-pest products that effectively kill fleas, ticks, and other insects on contact. "So many over-the-counter flea treatments contain pesticides and toxic chemicals...
PET SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
North Carolina State
DVM 360

Pet safety tips for summer heat and July 4th festivities

Freshpet highlights these pointers to share with clients for keeping their pets safe this season. Freshpet is raising awareness of how to keep pets healthy and safe as hot summer weather and July 4th celebrations are approaching. The tips below offer an excellent resource to share with clients. Staying cool...
PETS
DVM 360

Technology and the ability to care for our patients

How advancements in technology can help alleviate the veterinary care shortage. Several trends have been noted in the past several years in veterinary medicine. Two of the biggest are the integration of technology into practice, and most recently, the shortage of veterinary care. Fortunately, advancements in technology have helped combat the shortage of care available to pets and their owners.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy