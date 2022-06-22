ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the players for the 2022 Les Schwab Bowl: Donald Stephens (Team Willamette)

The 2022 Les Schwab Bowl, a high school football all-star game featuring many of the Northwest’s top players, will take place Saturday, July 2, at Linfield University in McMinnville. Get your tickets here .

Over the next week, SBLive will be introducing each of the 78 players set to take part in this year’s game.

Donald Stephens

Number: 0

Position: RB

Height: 6’0

Weight: 205

High School / Class: Grant 2023

H.S. Coach: John Beck

College: Undecided

Donald “Chili” Stephens enters his senior year as a top 30 player in Oregon. The Grant running back is an every down back with great abilities out of the backfield to be a threat downfield in the receiving game. Off the field, Chili enjoys spending time with family and friends and training for football season.

Earlier:

‘With the first pick, Steve Pyne selects …’ Les Schwab Bowl returns for 74th year with a fun new wrinkle: a player draft

