Meet the players for the 2022 Les Schwab Bowl: Donald Stephens (Team Willamette)

The 2022 Les Schwab Bowl, a high school football all-star game featuring many of the Northwest's top players, will take place Saturday, July 2, at Linfield University in McMinnville.

Over the next week, SBLive will be introducing each of the 78 players set to take part in this year’s game.

Donald Stephens

Number: 0

Position: RB

Height: 6’0

Weight: 205

High School / Class: Grant 2023

H.S. Coach: John Beck

College: Undecided

Donald “Chili” Stephens enters his senior year as a top 30 player in Oregon. The Grant running back is an every down back with great abilities out of the backfield to be a threat downfield in the receiving game. Off the field, Chili enjoys spending time with family and friends and training for football season.

