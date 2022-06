The highly anticipated match on ABC scored a 1.3 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-to-49 demographic. Live sports continue to reign supreme in broadcast’s splashy primetime setting as Game 4 of the NHL’s Stanley Cup Finals topped Wednesday night. The Colorado Avalanche took a 3-1 advantage in the series over the Tampa Bay Lightning as the ABC broadcast claimed a 1.3 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-to-49 demographic and a healthy 4.6 million total viewers.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO