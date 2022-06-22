ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blairsville, PA

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS RE-OPENS ITS DOORS IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP

By Hometown4
wdadradio.com
 3 days ago

Members of the Blairsville community gathered this morning to welcome back an auto parts store that was lost in a fire just over one year ago. After the Advance Auto Parts...

www.wdadradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdadradio.com

ROAD WORK SHIFTS SOUTH THIS WEEK

After crews focused on patching highways in northern Indiana County for much of the past three weeks, patching shifts southward for this week. PennDOT says workers will be patching a number of roadways in the Blairsville and Saltsburg areas. Those include Saltsburg Road, Tunnelton Road, Clarksburg Road, Newport Road, and Elder Ridge Road in Conemaugh Township, Elders Ridge Road and Park Drive in Young Township, and Campbells Mill Road, Indiana Avenue, and Cornell Road in Burrell and Blacklick townships, and tow paving will be done on Hopewell Church Road in Burrell Township.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
wdadradio.com

RELATIVELY QUIET SATURDAY FOR FIREFIGHTERS

Indiana County’s emergency responders answered several calls yesterday afternoon and evening. Armagh/East Wheatfield Township firefighters were dispatched for an accident in the eastbound lanes of Route 22 in East Wheatfield Township just after 1 PM. Shortly after 2:30, Coral-Graceton firefighters were summoned for an accident on Route 119 South in Center Township. Cherry Tree firefighters were sent for a smoke investigation in Cherry Tree Borough at about a quarter until 10 PM, and Blairsville and Black Lick firefighters checked out an automatic fire alarm along Martha Street in Blairsville just after 10.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

MULTIPLE CREWS CALLED OUT FOR FIRE AT LUMBER YARD IN NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP

No injuries were reported by fire crews after a fire at a lumber yard this morning in Northern Indiana County. (Photo courtesy Marion Center Fire Department) Indiana County 911 reported that the Marion Center, Plumville, Dayton and Perry Township fire departments were initially dispatched at 11:24 PM to Robert Pearce and Sons Lumber yard at 7416 Route 210 in North Mahoning Township. Rural Valley, Punxsutawney and Lindsey fire departments were dispatched later on to assist, and Clymer, Indiana and Commodore fire departments were summoned to provide standby coverage.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

KENNYWOOD, IDLEWILD AND SANDCASTLE TO GO CASHLESS STARTING NEXT WEEK

Three amusement parks in our region are going to cashless operations this summer. Kennywood in West Mifflin, Sandcastle in Pittsburgh and Idlewild and Soakzone in Ligonier will accept credit, debit and prepaid debit cards starting next week. Guests will also be able to use Apple Pay and Google Pay as well in the parks. Sandcastle and Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls said in a statement that this will provide a better and more efficient experience for park guests, and they expect wait times at the ticket booths and food and souvenir stands within the park. Palace Entertainment spokesperson Nick Paradise said that this will also allow them to allocate more employees to other jobs in the park including ride operations.
LIGONIER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
Blairsville, PA
Blairsville, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
wdadradio.com

PA HERO WALK CONCLUDES

After fifteen days and 300.4 miles, the PA Hero Walk concluded yesterday at the VFW Post 92 in Lower Burrell. The walk began June 11th in Philadelphia and passed through Indiana County on Thursday, when it began in Ligonier, made its way to the Derry Eagles, then to Blairsville Veterans Memorial Park and finally the VFW Post 5821 along Route 22. On Friday, the walkers departed from the Blairsville Sheetz store and trekked to the Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department, then on to Apollo and Vandergrift. Yesterday, they finished with an 8.2 mile walk to Lower Burrell. Six walkers made the whole trip, covering 300.4 miles, joined along the way by local veterans and supporters on each leg.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
wdadradio.com

INDIANA COUNTY BUSINESS HOF 2022 CLASS TO BE INDUCTED TONIGHT

Tonight, the latest class of the Indiana County Business Hall of Fame will be inducted. Tonight’s ceremonies are scheduled to start at 5:30 with a cocktail hour and the inductee recognition dinner to begin at 6:30 at the Indiana Country Club. This marks the seventh class to be inducted into the hall of fame, with the 2020 class becoming the 2021 class after the ceremonies were cancelled at the height of the Covid-19 Pandemic. This year’s class will honor in the deceased category:
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

DISTRICT JUDGES PAY TRIBUTE TO JUDGE ORENDORFF

The current Indiana County District Judges paid tribute to a former judge who passed away recently. (Judge Christopher Welch presents Julie Orendorff-Brunetto with a memoriam for her father, the late Judge Richard Orendorff on Friday. Photo courtesy Christopher Welch) The Honorable Richard Orendorff passed away in December of 2021. He...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

CATHERINE M. (SGRO) SHIMMEL, 90

Catherine M. (Sgro) Shimmel, 90 of Indiana, died at her home on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Born February 28, 1932 in Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Anthony Sgro and Florence (Marino) Sgro. She was a widow of George J. Shimmel who died January 24, 2006. They had been married for 48 years at the time of his passing.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Food Truck#Vehicles#Advance Auto#The Advance Auto Parts
wdadradio.com

CHARLES RICHARD “SHOTGUN” ERB, 70

Charles Richard “Shotgun” Erb, 70, of New Alexandria, PA passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at his home. The son of Richard B. and Eugenia (Howard) Erb, he was born August 16, 1951 in Indiana, PA. Shotgun graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1969 and worked...
NEW ALEXANDRIA, PA
wdadradio.com

FREDERICK FRANKLIN ZELLER, 95

Fredrick Franklin Zeller, 95 of Indiana, formerly of Loudonville, OH and Saint Louis, MO, died Tuesday evening June 21, 2022 at the Communities at Indian Haven. Born, April 19, 1927 in Upper Sandusky, OH, he was the son of the late Cecil Zeller and Florence (Fox) Zeller. He was widowed from his second wife, Ruth Ridgeway Zeller.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

JOHN D. THACKER, 70

John D. Thacker, 70, of Clymer, PA passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of B. Wayne and Evelyn (Bish) Thacker, born July 17, 1951, in Albion, NY. John was an avid drag racer at the Keystone Race...
CLYMER, PA
wdadradio.com

MARY LYNN SHARP, 84

Mary Lynn Sharp, 84, of Clymer, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. A daughter of the late Arthur Lee and Hazel M. English Tyger, she was born Oct. 9, 1937, in Rossiter. Mary Lynn worked in healthcare and was a member of the Eastern Star....
CLYMER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
wdadradio.com

MIBRODA APPEAL TURNED DOWN BY HIGH COURT

The State Supreme Court last month denied a petition for appeal of the murder conviction of a Bolivar man in the death of his days-old infant daughter in December of 2011. Clayton Mibroda, who is now 35 years old, is serving thirty years in prison for violently shaking to death his 20-day-old daughter, Natalee at his mobile home.
BOLIVAR, PA
wdadradio.com

CURVE COME BACK TWICE TO BEAT NEW HAMPSHIRE

In the Minors, the Altoona Curve came from behind not once, but twice, to beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 8-7 Friday night in Manchester. Henry Davis recorded his first multi-hit game at the Double-A level, notching two hits and two RBI’s. Brent Citta was 3-of-5 for the day with two RBI’s as well. Altoona’s offense woke up as each Curve batter reached base in the game.
ALTOONA, PA
wdadradio.com

IUP ATHLETICS NAMES WINNERS OF CRIMSON & GRAY AWARDS

INDIANA, Pa. – The IUP Department of Athletics announced the winners of the sixth annual Crimson & Gray Awards Thursday afternoon, honoring the top student-athletes, teams and performances from the 2021-2022 athletic season. The awards were announced on the IUP Athletics’ Twitter (@IUPCrimsonHawk) and Instagram (iupathletics) social media accounts....
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

LEGION BASEBALL RESULTS

Young Township took down Homer City Post 493, 4-0, in Senior Legion baseball action yesterday. Niko Buffone threw four shutout innings to get the win, striking out six and walking one. Hayden Brink and A. Coleman finished up on the mound. Caleb Palmer, Dolan, Nick Love, and Nick Pacconi each had a hit for the Bearcats. G. Ross had three hits and Brink had two for YT, which had eight hits overall.
MARION CENTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy