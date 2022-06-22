ADVANCE AUTO PARTS RE-OPENS ITS DOORS IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP

Three amusement parks in our region are going to cashless operations this summer. Kennywood in West Mifflin, Sandcastle in Pittsburgh and Idlewild and Soakzone in Ligonier will accept credit, debit and prepaid debit cards starting next week. Guests will also be able to use Apple Pay and Google Pay as well in the parks. Sandcastle and Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls said in a statement that this will provide a better and more efficient experience for park guests, and they expect wait times at the ticket booths and food and souvenir stands within the park. Palace Entertainment spokesperson Nick Paradise said that this will also allow them to allocate more employees to other jobs in the park including ride operations.

LIGONIER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO