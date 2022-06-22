ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit breaking ground on new mental health center

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Detroit is breaking ground on a mental health care center that will soon be accessible to target the community's needs.

The Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network (DWIHN) held a ceremony on Wednesday at its 707 West Milwaukee headquarters to break ground for Detroit’s first Clinical Care Center. State and local elected officials and county and city law enforcement were present.

Scheduled to open in early 2023, the facility will be a place where adults and children can be evaluated to determine their medical necessity for crisis-level services. It will also add 39 beds to DWIHN’s Crisis Continuum and will be a 24-hour Clinical Care Center.

“We are pleased to transform this building into a Clinical Care Center in which people that need short-term crisis intervention whether it’s for mental health or substance use disorder, get the help they need and get connected to services and support,” said DWIHN President/CEO Eric Doeh. “The goal is to alleviate taking someone who is in crisis to jail or the emergency department and get them the appropriate help they need. This Care Center is unique because all the services are all under one roof, Crisis Stabilization, Crisis Residential and Crisis Sober Living.”

The center's providers will serve individuals with serious mental illness, children with serious emotional disturbance, people with autism individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and those with substance use disorders.

“Wayne County has approximately 1.6 million people, with a population like that, we should have at least 3 crisis centers,” said Doeh. “This is an opportunity to provide access to quality behavioral healthcare services in the community and continue to erase the stigma that comes along with mental health. There is no shame in asking for help. We want services to be accessible for all, no matter zip code, age or race.”

For more information, click HERE or contact their 24/7 Access Helpline, 800-241-4949.

