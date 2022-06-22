ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestavia Hills, AL

WATCH: Funeral service for Walter Bartlett Rainey

By Phil Pinarski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Nearly a week since the shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, funeral services for the victims are being held at the church.

Walter Bartlett Rainey , 85, was killed June 16 in the shooting alongside Sarah Sharon McEwen Yeager, 75. They both will have their funerals held Wednesday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. respectively. The funeral of the third victim, Jane Easter Pounds, 84, will be held Thursday at 11 a.m.

‘We are in this together’: St. Stephen’s holds first church service since deadly shooting in Vestavia Hills

In the first church service since the deadly shooting during a potluck, Rev. John Burruss spoke to the members in attendance about the victims.

“They took bread and wine, they gave thanks that evening for love of each other and this community and  they made that everyone was welcome at the table,” Burruss said. “They modeled unconditional love as they had faithfully done their entire lives, and it cost them their lives.”

The full list of funeral arrangements is as follows:

Walter Bartlett Rainey

  • Wednesday, June 22
  • 10 a.m. Visitation in the Gathering Space
  • 11 a.m. Service of Holy Eucharist in the Nave at Saint Stephen’s
  • 12 p.m. Reception in the Gathering Space

Sarah Sharon McEwen Yeager

  • Wednesday, June 22
  • 1 p.m. Private Burial Service
  • 3 p.m. Service of Holy Eucharist in the Nave at Saint Stephen’s
  • 4 p.m. Reception at the Chapel of St. John’s

Jane Easter Pounds

  • Thursday, June 23
  • 11 a.m. Service of Holy Eucharist in the Nave at Saint Stephen’s
  • 12 p.m. Reception in the Gathering Space

You can watch the full service for Bart Rainey in the video player above.

