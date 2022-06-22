ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet The Cast Of “The Devil’s Hour”

By A.E. Oats
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new drama thriller TV series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this year. The show is titled The Devil’s Hour, and it’s a British drama created by Tom Moran, who previously worked on Wild Bill and The Feed. The show will be executive-produced by Doctor Who and Sherlock...

Meet The Cast Of “Django”

Sky and Canal+ will be releasing an upcoming television series titled Django, which is based on the 1966 movie of the same name. The show is created by Leonardo Fasoli and Maddalena Ravagli and written by Fasoli and Ravagli, alongside Max Hurwitz. Django will be directed by Francesca Comencini, who previously worked on Italy-based projects like Un Giorno Speciale and Gomorra – La serie. The series’ plot is as follows, according to Deadline: “The story is set in the Wild West in the 1860s and 1870s. Sarah and John have founded New Babylon, a city of outcasts, full of men and women of all backgrounds, races and creeds, that welcomes everyone with open arms. Haunted by the murder of his family eight years earlier, Django is still looking for his daughter, believing she may have survived the killing. He is shocked to find her in New Babylon, about to marry John. But Sarah, now a grown woman, wants Django to leave, as she fears he will put New Babylon in jeopardy if he stays. However, Django, believing the city is in danger, is adamant that he will not lose his daughter twice.” Django is set to feature an impressive list of international performers. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this series, look no further. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series Django.
The Guardian

The Ballad of Lord Edward and Citizen Small by Neil Jordan review – gripping tale of an unequal friendship

“This is a ballad of fools and heroes and maybe you can work out which is which.” The real-life relationship between the Irish aristocrat turned republican revolutionary Lord Edward Fitzgerald and his servant-cum-saviour, the freed slave Tony Small, is one that has been largely ignored by history. Small is remembered, if he is at all, as a minor character in Fitzgerald’s more celebrated story. But the association between the two men forms the backbone of the author and film-maker Neil Jordan’s latest novel, which explores their tentative, highly unequal friendship from Small’s perspective, and is typically laden with social and sexual ambiguity.
The Guardian

Tom, Dick & Harry review – spectacular, daring take on The Great Escape

Clowning and humour are brilliantly woven into the darkness and danger of this prisoner-of-war story, best known from the 1963 film. Tom, Dick and Harry are the three tunnels dug 30 feet below the German POW camp Stalag Luft III in 1943-44 by captive allied prisoners of war. The action opens in the cockpit of a bomber hit by enemy fire; it continues in prison-camp huts, takes us below ground into tunnels propped up by slats taken from beds, then brings us to the surface to watch escapees climb up through a hole and run as searchlights probe the sheltering darkness. We follow Bob through Holland and Belgium to the Spanish border and – cue daring leap over the barbed wire – safety.
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Echo 3”

Based on an Israeli TV show, Echo 3 is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ later this year, with an impressive lineup of cast members to breathe air into the show’s compelling storyline. Echo 3 is inspired by the TV show When Heroes Fly as well as the novel of the same name written by Amir Gufreund. Echo 3 is written by journalist Mark Boal, who is most famous for writing and producing the Academy-Award-winning movie The Hurt Locker. The show’s premise is as follows, according to Deadline: “Echo 3 is set in South America and follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, who is the emotional center of a small American family. When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her in a layered, personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.” Echo 3 promises to feature an impressive list of cast members. If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Apple TV+ TV series Echo 3.
Jessica Raine
Peter Capaldi
James
Steven Moffat
The Guardian

The Sea Beast review – dazzling maritime adventure

Big Hero 6 director Chris Williams jumps ship – literally – from Disney to Netflix for this immensely enjoyable animated maritime adventure. Aiming its harpoon at everything from Moby-Dick to Master and Commander, the film unfolds in a distant past in which generations of brave hunters have battled with a variety of fearsome monsters of the deep. But what, the film asks, if the real enemy is not the giant fish that is just going about its business, but a power that is rather closer to home? A few slightly pantomime-voice performances apart, this is terrific stuff, a rousing buddy movie between plucky orphan Maisie (Zaris-Angel Hator), fearless hunter Jacob (Karl Urban) and a misunderstood horned monster nicknamed Red. The film features dazzling action and a fantasy world that is realised with an almost tactile level of detail. Seek it out on a monster-size screen if at all possible.
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
TVOvermind

How Miles Teller Got The Scars You See on His Face

When Top Gun: Maverick hit theaters, it made a killing. The sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun starring Tom Cruise was a film fans looked forward to from the moment news broke. When fans found out the movie would not only include original cast members Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer, but also Miles Teller as the son of the late LTJG Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (originally played by actor Anthony Edwards), fans went wild. Teller might not be nearly as famous as Tom Cruise himself, but he’s been steadily working on making a name for himself in Hollywood since he was in high school. Born and raised in Pennsylvania until moving to the small coastal community of Citrus County, Florida (where he graduated from Lecanto High School) at the age of 12, he was already dreaming of his career as an actor while attending school as an LHS Panther. The young hopeful moved to New York City after being accepted into the prestigious Tisch School of the Arts (he graduated in 2009), and he was immediately cast in a Nicole Kidman project called Rabbit Hole in 2010. Things were looking up for the young star, and his career has taken off in the past decade. However, his fans have one question that has nothing to do with his career, the many movies in which he has starred, or how he got his start. They want to know the story behind his facial scars.
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gabriela Cartol

Gabriela Cartol loves using her acting talents to tell stories and keep people entertained. I think it’s safe to say that there are lots of people who appreciate this. Gabriela made her on-screen debut in 2012 when she was cast in the TV series Won, Toot, Tree Detective Agency. Since then, she has been a fixture on screens all over the world and she’s looking forward to what the future has in store for her career. That said, 2022 is going to be a huge year for Gabriela. She has a couple of projects in the works that are set to come out later this year, and they will continue to establish her as a force to be reckoned with. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Gabriela Cartol.
TVOvermind

The Orcs Get Their First Look For The Rings of Powers Series

The Orcs from the Lord of the Rings trilogy have got to be some of the most terrifying creatures in movie history. It’s just impossible to not appreciate the stellar make-up and practical effects Peter Jackson enforced for his original trilogy. That’s precisely what attached us to this hideous race of monstrous creatures. That worked for the first trilogy, but as we all remember, The Hobbit trilogy changed things up a bit. And as I recall, most Lord of the Rings fans didn’t appreciate the CGI extravaganza that trilogy turned the Orcs into. Honestly, they all felt like cartoons. And let’s not even talk about the animated Legolas. But what the heck, let’s throw it out there. The Hobbit trilogy went overboard with the CGI and it was a total far cry from the work Jackson did in the Lord of the Rings trilogy.
TVOvermind

Movie Review: The Cheshire Murders

There are quite a few occurrences throughout the USA that don’t get that much attention and when one notes how many news articles and broadcasts go up in an average week, it’s not too difficult to figure out why. But surprisingly, looking around at the documentaries and true stories that are highlighted from time to time can be an interesting resource to lean on, especially when taking note of a story such as The Cheshire Murders. What was supposed to be a robbery turned into a murder that was followed by arson committed by two men who shocked quite a few people with this act of brutality. Steven Hayes and Joshua Komisarjevsky, the two men who were guilty of these murders, were loved and hated by quite a few people in their lives, and the opposing views of these two men were kind of tough to think about when trying to discern if they were good men that somehow broke bad, or if they were no good to start with. The different accounts that were given concerning the two made it clear that no matter who said something good about them, there were many others who stood ready to counter even the smallest shred of positivity.
TVOvermind

Let’s See a Dramatization of The Lord of the Rings BTS

Now that we’ve seen Paramount+ show us the dramatized version of The Godfather, or at least how it came to be, why not think about another story that might be interesting to see the making of, especially when it comes to the behind scenes moments that led up to its release? The Lord of the Rings movies definitely don’t have the same distinction of being called the greatest books or movies of all time, but they’re interesting all the same since they brought to life a story that a lot of people have read throughout their lives at one point or another and were waiting and hoping to see at one point since the stories were that great. But there had to be more to the process than what we’ve seen, and with the look that The Offer gave us of the behind-the-scenes drama that went into the making of The Godfather, it feels right that a few other stories should be given this type of treatment since like it or not, they’re every bit as interesting.
InsideHook

What Keeps a Veteran Musician Traveling After Decades in the Spotlight?

At an age when plenty of musicians are calling it a day from touring, what prompted one musician to double down on both their touring and their forays into live music, period? That’s a question at the heart of a new Washington Post profile of musician and actor John Davidson. (Who, it should be noted, should not be confused with the retired hockey player of the same name.)
The Guardian

‘Dom Phillips was natural storyteller – for us, he was always Uncle Dom’

Dom Phillips was a storyteller. Through his career as a journalist, he told the stories of those who were unable to speak out and whose views were overlooked. His second book, How to Save the Amazon, aimed to do exactly this – to speak the story of the Amazon and the Indigenous people within it, and provide solutions to preserve their culture in conjunction with current Brazilian society.
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Mrs. American Pie”

Apple TV+ is set to drop a new period comedy miniseries. Titled Mrs. American Pie, the show is based on the novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel. The show is created by Abe Sylvia and directed by Tate Taylor, who previously worked on The Help, Get on Up, and The Girl on the Train. Deadline describes the show’s plotline as follows: “Mrs. American Pie is a story about gorgeously impossible people. Set during the powder keg era of the early 1970s, it follows Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig) and her attempt to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, the series asks the same questions that baffle us today: Who gets a seat at the table, how do you get a seat at the table, and what will you sacrifice to get there?” Mrs. American Pie features an ensemble cast of A-list performers. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this show, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming series Mrs. American Pie.
TVOvermind

The Reason Why Netflix’s “Blonde” is Rated NC-17

The world is familiar with the life and story of Marilyn Monroe. Born Norma Jeane Mortenson on June 1, 1926, she is the woman who made big things happen for herself in her approximately 3 decades of life. She was an actress, but she was also a sex symbol like no one else in her time. She is a woman who lived one of the most fascinating lives of anyone else in the world, and her story is one many think they know but are not quite sure they know for certain, and there is always something that surprises everyone. When Netflix announced that they would film all about the late actress’ life and death, the world was excited. The movie is called “Blonde,” and it is being released on Netflix on September 23, 2022. While we still have a few months before the official release, we do have some information for you about the film including the cast and the rating.
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Owen McDonnell

When Owen McDonnell was growing up, he knew acting was in his future. He knew this is where he would go in life, what he would do with his life, and how he would focus on his life. He knew that he would one day make a name for himself, but did he know just how much of a name he would make? From theater to the big screen to the television screen to working with some of Hollywood’s most famous faces, he’s done it all, and he is proud.
The Guardian

Moon, 66 Questions review – oblique view of a family reunion is a cinematic pleasure

There’s something dispiriting about the kind of hand-holding film-making that doesn’t trust the audience to follow a story – it suggests a fundamental lack of faith in the language of cinema. Which is why, perhaps, the teasingly elliptical, oblique storytelling of Greek writer/director Jacqueline Lentzou is such a pleasure. Her feature debut, Moon, 66 Questions, is the work of a film-maker who is already supremely confident in her craft.
TVOvermind

The Details Behind Netflix’s Real-Life Squid Game

When Squid Game was released on Netflix in the fall of 2021, it didn’t take long for the series to become a huge hit. In fact, it is now the most popular Netflix series of all time. With the perfect combination of suspense, competition, and social commentary, many people found the show to be relatable on several levels. In addition to being renewed for a second season, Netflix has also found another way to capitalize on the Squid Game success. It was recently announced that the streaming platform will be producing a Squid Game-inspired competition show called Squid Game: The Challenge. If you’ve seen the series, you’re probably wondering how Netflix plans to pull this off without killing anyone. Luckily, you’ve got to the right place to get all of the details. Read on to learn more about Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge.
TVOvermind

Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Bergman Island”

Bergman Island is a 2021 romantic drama film written and directed by Mia Hansen-Løve. It stars Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska and Anders Danielsen Lie. The film is set on Fårö, an island off the coast of Sweden that was once home to legendary filmmaker Ingmar Bergman. In the film, a writer and a director retreat to the island in order to work on a script but find their creative collaboration overshadowed by their personal attachments. As they grapple with their own artistry and relationships, they begin to mine the life and work of Bergman for inspiration. Bergman Island is a thoughtful and intimate exploration of art, love, and creativity. Hansen-Løve uses the working relationship between the two leads to explore the creative process and the ways in which art can both inspire and destroy relationships. Bergman Island is a beautiful and bittersweet film about the power of cinema to both bring people together and tear them apart.
TVOvermind

Will We See Millie Bobby Brown in a Star Wars Movie?

Here’s one issue with Millie Bobby Brown coming to Star Wars, and no, it doesn’t have anything to do with the ‘girl power’ feeling that Kathleen Kennedy has taken few if any, pains to hide. It has to do with a line that’s been stated and repeated, that Brown wouldn’t even have to audition due to her acting ability. That’s all well and good if there’s a part in the Star Wars franchise that is custom-made for her, but until it’s revealed that this is the case, seeing Brown enter the franchise with little to no difficulty, this feels like a mild insult to those that have almost had to beg and plead to be a part of the franchise. Some might state that the audition process comes down to who has more clout in the business, and they’d likely be right. When the original actors for the Star Wars movies came along they had to audition since they weren’t that well known yet. But even this mention is still troubling since like it or not, Brown is not a perfect actress.
