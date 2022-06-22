Meet The Cast Of “The Devil’s Hour”

There are quite a few occurrences throughout the USA that don’t get that much attention and when one notes how many news articles and broadcasts go up in an average week, it’s not too difficult to figure out why. But surprisingly, looking around at the documentaries and true stories that are highlighted from time to time can be an interesting resource to lean on, especially when taking note of a story such as The Cheshire Murders. What was supposed to be a robbery turned into a murder that was followed by arson committed by two men who shocked quite a few people with this act of brutality. Steven Hayes and Joshua Komisarjevsky, the two men who were guilty of these murders, were loved and hated by quite a few people in their lives, and the opposing views of these two men were kind of tough to think about when trying to discern if they were good men that somehow broke bad, or if they were no good to start with. The different accounts that were given concerning the two made it clear that no matter who said something good about them, there were many others who stood ready to counter even the smallest shred of positivity.

