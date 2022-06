Residents in Dewey are asking whether or not they can own chickens within the city limits. City Manager Kevin Trease says he has received several phone calls every other day. Trease says you can own chickens in Dewey under certain stipulations. He says you must live in a Residential Agriculture (RA) zoned area and have a certain amount of property in order to have chickens.

DEWEY, OK ・ 5 HOURS AGO