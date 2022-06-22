ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bel Brands USA and Land O’Lakes, Inc. to expand sustainable farming program

By Successful Farming Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2021, Bel Brands USA partnered with Land O’Lakes, Inc. on a 3-year pilot program to support the adoption of sustainable farming and animal feed production methods to improve soil health and reduce greenhouse gas emissions on one of its supplying dairy farms. Just one year later, the...

