Brad Paisley, 38 Special to play Naples Live Fest at QBE Shootout. Tickets on sale now.

By Charles Runnells, Naples Daily News
 6 days ago

Country superstar Brad Paisley has racked up 25 No. 1 hits during his more than two-decade career. And he’ll no doubt play many of them this December when he headlines Naples’ annual Live Fest.

Paisley will perform Saturday, Dec. 10, on the driving range of Tiburon Golf Club at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples. The outdoor show is part of the weeklong golfing competition QBE Shootout .

The third-annual concert also features classic rockers 38 Special and a third act to be announced later this summer.

General admission tickets for the concert are $135 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 24. Admission is free for ages 9 and younger. Other ticket packages are available, including VIP tickets starting at $300.

Organizers announced the concert Wednesday.

“It continues to be an honor to watch Live Fest grow into a nationally recognized must-see music festival extravaganza,” said Live Fest founder Steve Hagenbuckle in a news release. “We feel fortunate to continue to attract Best in Class Performers to beautiful Naples, FL. Creating memories and putting smiles on faces is always our collective goal.”

Paisley has won three Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards. He’s also well-known for co-hosting the CMAs for years.

His many hits include “She’s Everything,” “When I Get Where I’m Going” (with Dolly Parton), “Whiskey Lullaby” (with Alison Krauss),  “Remind Me” (with Carrie Underwood), "I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin' Song)” and "Mud on the Tires.”

The QBE Shootout is a PGA Tour event that takes place Dec. 5-11 at Tiburon Golf Club. The Paisley concert follows the second round of the QBE Shootout at about 5 p.m.

The concert staging area will include a beer Garden, many concession options and limited-edition merchandise.

For more information, visit livefest.com .

Connect with this reporter: Charles Runnells is an arts and entertainment reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. Email him at crunnells@gannett.com or connect on Facebook (facebook.com/charles.runnells.7), Twitter (@charlesrunnells) and Instagram (@crunnells1).

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Brad Paisley, 38 Special to play Naples Live Fest at QBE Shootout. Tickets on sale now.

