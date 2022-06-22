ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestavia Hills, AL

WATCH: Funeral service for Sarah Sharon McEwen Yeager

By Phil Pinarski
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JAva4_0gIcUpHc00

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Nearly a week since the shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, funeral services for the victims are being held at the church.

Walter Bartlett Rainey , 85, was killed June 16 in the shooting alongside Sarah Sharon McEwen Yeager, 75. They both will have their funerals held Wednesday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. respectively. The funeral of the third victim, Jane Easter Pounds, 84, will be held Thursday at 11 a.m.

‘We are in this together’: St. Stephen’s holds first church service since deadly shooting in Vestavia Hills

In the first church service since the deadly shooting during a potluck, Rev. John Burruss spoke to the members in attendance about the victims.

“They took bread and wine, they gave thanks that evening for love of each other and this community and  they made that everyone was welcome at the table,” Burruss said. “They modeled unconditional love as they had faithfully done their entire lives, and it cost them their lives.”

The full list of funeral arrangements is as follows:

Walter Bartlett Rainey

  • Wednesday, June 22
  • 10 a.m. Visitation in the Gathering Space
  • 11 a.m. Service of Holy Eucharist in the Nave at Saint Stephen’s
  • 12 p.m. Reception in the Gathering Space

Sarah Sharon McEwen Yeager

  • Wednesday, June 22
  • 1 p.m. Private Burial Service
  • 3 p.m. Service of Holy Eucharist in the Nave at Saint Stephen’s
  • 4 p.m. Reception at the Chapel of St. John’s

Jane Easter Pounds

  • Thursday, June 23
  • 11 a.m. Service of Holy Eucharist in the Nave at Saint Stephen’s
  • 12 p.m. Reception in the Gathering Space

You can watch the full service for Sharon Yeage r in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

WATCH: Funeral service for Jane Pounds

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A week since the shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, funeral services for the victims are being held at the church. Walter Bartlett Rainey, 85, was killed June 16 in the shooting alongside Sarah Sharon McEwen Yeager, 75. Both had their funerals held Wednesday. The funeral of […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
wbrc.com

Homewood Police investigating possible drowning

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police say they are currently conducting a death investigation that happened on June 25. Authorities say this happened Saturday afternoon at a home on Kenilworth Drive. Officers there found an adult unresponsive in the backyard pool. The victim died on the scene. Authorities are investigating...
HOMEWOOD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vestavia Hills, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
wvtm13.com

Death investigation underway in Homewood after person found in pool

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — A death investigation is underway after a person was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. The Homewood Police Department reported officers were called to check a possible drowning in the 400 block of Kenilworth Drive at about 1:40 p.m. today. Officers found the person in a...
HOMEWOOD, AL
CBS 42

Fatal crash leaves 1 dead in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning resulted in the death of a Georgia man. Jason B. Vaughn, 45, of Lagrange, GA was fatally injured when the 2020 International tractor-trailer he was driving left the roadway and struck a guardrail and a tree on U.S. 280 within the limits of […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Saint Stephen
wbrc.com

Andy Griffith character actors visit Tuscaloosa to promote 'Mayberry Man'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A movie based on a much beloved television show “The Andy Griffith Show” appears this weekend in Tuscaloosa. If you grew up in the South, you probably watched the TV Show and became a fan. Now fans in West Alabama have a chance to see actors tell a new story about the folks from Mayberry Saturday at Tuscaloosa’s Bama Theater.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Center Point crash kills one, injures two

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A crash in Center Point has claimed one person’s life and injured two other people on Thursday, June 23, shortly before 12 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 1700 block of Carson Road in Center Point to investigate a single-vehicle […]
CENTER POINT, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Shooting#Church Service#Episcopal Church#Violent Crime#The Chapel Of St John
wbrc.com

Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Shelby Co.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash around 7:55 a.m. on Friday, June 24, has claimed the life of a Lagrange, Ga. man. Police say 45-year-old Jason B. Vaughn was fatally injured when the 2020 International tractor-trailer he was driving left the roadway and struck a guardrail and a tree.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Columbiana man charged with murdering grandmother

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Columbiana man with the murder of his grandmother. According to SCSO, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Highway 97 in the Summerhill community on reports of a suspicious person. Shortly thereafter, deputies were called to a residence in the 100 block […]
COLUMBIANA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Investigation at the Oldest Saloon in Alabama, Anniston’s Peerless Saloon & Grille

Anniston, AL – Main Street Anniston asked “Any TrueCrime fans out there?” Jeepers Investigations announced their upcoming investigation at the oldest saloon still standing in Alabama, The Peerless Saloon & Grille! You may recognize the Peerless from a few scenes in the Netflix movie “Devil All The Time”, where Bill Skarsgård and Sebastian Stan filmed, and reportedly ate there even between scenes (the food REALLY is that good!)
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Vestavia Hills community comes through for local florist struggling to stay open

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — When a flower shop in Vestavia Hills, Alabama called Flower Betty was on the cusp of closing its doors for good, the community rallied to help keep the small business up and running. After a big bill nearly caused the florist on Rocky Ridge Road to wilt into closing, owner Bradley Gilbert turned to social media in search of potential customers.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
luvernejournal.com

South Alabamian among those killed in church shooting

Thursday’s church shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a small suburb just outside of Birmingham, has rocked the entire state of Alabama. The church is located at 3775 Crosshaven Drive, in a quiet, unassuming neighborhood. The question of, “Can that happen here?” has been answered....
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Crews in Tuscaloosa save two dogs from burning home

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue say two dogs were saved from a burning home. Officials said this fire happened on 36th Avenue, and the home was fully involved. Everyone was out of the house except for two dogs. Firefighters found the dogs unconscious and under...
CBS 42

Inmate that escaped in stolen ambulance steals car in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate that escaped from UAB Hospital in a stolen ambulance Wednesday afternoon has reportedly now stolen a vehicle in Cullman. According to Sgt. Adam Clark with the Cullman Police Department, Phillip Shane Bradford, 45, stole a vehicle from a Walmart parking lot on Olive Street Thursday morning. The vehicle was […]
AL.com

Grandson charged with murder in grandmother’s death in Shelby County

A 31-year-old man is sitting in the Shelby County Jail on murder charges after authorities say he killed his 77-year-old grandmother in Columbiana. Richard Alan Howell, 31, of Columbiana, is being held in the jail on $150,000 bond in the killing of his Dinah Davis Northucutt, 77, who was found dead Wednesday night, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy