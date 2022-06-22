Max Scherzer after 65 pitches in rehab outing: 'I feel healthy'

Max Scherzer allowed two runs on three hits and one walk, with six strikeouts, in 3 1/3 rehab innings for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies Tuesday night, his first outing since going on the IL on May 18 with an oblique injury.

The biggest takeaway from the night, though?

“Healthy…I’m healthy,” Scherzer said after the outing. “I was able to throw all of my pitches. You check all the boxes here. I came in and was also able to do a core routine afterwards to really stress it, kind of simulate a fifth inning on my core. So, I’m checking all the boxes.”

Scherzer threw 65 pitches in the rehab appearance, striking out the side around a walk in the first and pitching a 1-2-3 second before finding trouble in the third, where back-to-back one-out doubles gave Reading a 1-0 lead. Scherzer retired the next two, though, and struck out Logan O’Hoppe to start the fourth before surrendering a solo homer on his 65th and final offering.

“I’m feeling pretty good. I went out there and accomplished what I thought I was going to do,” Scherzer said. “I wanted to get four ups in, 65 pitches in. I was able to step on a few fastballs, I felt like that was a good thing.”

Depending on how his oblique feels on Wednesday, he could be in line to start for the Mets Sunday in Miami. That would be a big boost to the rotation, as Trevor Williams, who started Tuesday’s game in Houston, allowed three runs over four innings and threw 72 pitches.

“I’ve got to see how this responds,” he said. “I feel good about today, but that conversation will come (Wednesday).”

Scherzer sure hopes the best case is the true case.

“I want to get back out there so bad,” he said. “You put in all this work, you see the team playing great baseball, you want to be out there and competing and winning with them. For me, I want to be in the big leagues, not be a Rumble Pony.”

