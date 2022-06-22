ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlins, Tobs stay hot, in first with CPL victories

By Morehead City Marlins and Wilson Tobs
HAMPTON, Va. – Garrett McGowan’s two-out, three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning broke a 2-2 tie and powered the Fish Tacos to a 5-2 victory over the Peninsula Pilots.

The win, along with Wilson’s 3-2 victory over Wilmington , keeps both teams tied fo r first place in the Coastal Plain League standings.

Morehead City took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second thanks to a McGowan sacrifice fly and a Colton Becker fielder’s choice.

Starting pitcher Jared Kollar was spectacular on the mound tonight tossing five innings of scoreless baseball and picking up seven strikeouts.

The Pilots tied the game at two in the bottom of the seventh on some clutch two-out hitting and things began to look murky for the Fish Tacos.

All night the Fish Tacos had been leaving runners in scoring position and after Ben Miller’s popup with runners on the corners and one away in the ninth Morehead City seemed destined for another squandered opportunity. McGowan had other ideas, hitting a towering moonshot over the right-field wall and all but securing victory for the Fish Tacos.

Logan Garza came on for the save in the ninth and extended his scoreless inning streak to 14.2 innings.

The Marlins will square off versus Peninsula again on Thursday back at home.

Wilson 3, Wilmington 2

WILSON, N.C. — The Tobs use multiple home runs to win an East Division matchup on back-to-back nights. The Tobs improve to 13-6 with five games remaining in the first half of the season.

Mason Sykes started off the game with a bang. A 421-ft blast over the scoreboard in left-center on the third pitch of the at-bat. Sykes tallied his fourth home run of the year, first at home. The Tobs would add their final two runs of the contest in the third inning. Sammy Sass tallied his second home run of the year scoring Jacob McCaskey to make it 3-0.

Alex Hart made his fourth start of the year, and he would go six innings allowing two runs on eight strikeouts. The Sharks would score their only runs of the night in the fifth inning off Hart, but then he stepped his game up. Hart would strike out six in a row from Wilmington after allowing a home run, the most consecutive by a Tobs pitcher this year. Tom Reisinger would come in for the seventh frame and pitch a 1-2-3 inning to make sure the score would hold.

This got a little dicey for the Tobs in the eighth as a one-out double put the tying run in scoring position. One stolen base later and a walk issued from Jake Curry the Sharks had runners on the corners with one out. Blake Evans would take matters into his own hands and field a high-hopper at second base, step on the bag himself, and fire a rocket over to first for the inning-ending double play.

Brent Francisco closed the game facing the minimum as the Tobs would hang onto their lead to win 3-2. Wilson now leads the season series against Wilmington 2-1.

The Tobs will travel to Asheboro on Wednesday to face the Zookeepers for the first time this season. Wilson will return home on Thursday to face the Tri-City Chili Peppers, who are chasing the Tobs in the standings.

