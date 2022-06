The holiday is recognized nationally but traditionally, it was celebrated in Texas. Juneteenth (a blend of the words “June” and “nineteenth”) is a holiday commemorating the freedom of all enslaved African Americans in the United States of America. History books commonly refer to January 1, 1863 as the end of slavery since President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation ordering the end of slavery. Unfortunately, that document did not register to states further south. It was not until June 19, 1865 that an executive decree made in Texas, freed all enslaved people in the United States. Celebrations from newly freed Black people emerged and Juneteenth was born. The memorialization of the holiday has evolved tremendously throughout the years.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO