Mykhailo Romanchuk Reaches Worlds Podium While Father Fights On In Ukraine

By James Sutherland
swimswam.com
 3 days ago

LCM (50-meter format) Mykhailo Romanchuk had an inspired performance in the men’s 800 freestyle final on Tuesday night in Budapest, but there have been bigger things on his mind over the last few months besides reaching the podium at the World Championships. Romanchuk, a Ukrainian native who won...

swimswam.com

Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
Daily Mail

British ex-Nato commander says 'there will never be peace in Europe' while Putin remains in power and calls for 'massive rearmament' in UK and other Western nations after Ukraine invasion

A British former Nato chief said last night there will 'never be peace in Europe' while Vladimir Putin remains in charge of Russia and called for 'massive rearmament' in Western after the invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at the Chalke Valley History Festival, which is sponsored by the Daily Mail, General...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Accuses U.S.-Sanctioned Lawmaker of Working for Russia

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's main domestic security agency said on Friday it had uncovered a Russian spy network involving Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach who was previously accused by the United States of being a Russian agent. The State Security Service (SBU) said Derkach, whose whereabouts were not made clear, set...
NBC News

Fighting in Ukraine heads toward ‘fearsome climax,’ adviser to Zelenskyy says

As the war in Ukraine rages on, advisers to President Zelenskyy are warning that fighting in key Donbas cities could lead to a “fearsome climax” in the country. Distinguished Fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, Joe Cirincione, joins News NOW to explain whether Russian forces could capture the entire Luhansk region and how European Union membership could aid Ukraine in its fight against Russia. June 23, 2022.
nationalinterest.org

The Third War Over Ukraine

With his brutal invasion of Ukraine, Russian president Vladimir Putin is ushering in nothing less than a new age of upheaval. THE GREAT British historian John Wheeler-Bennett called it the forgotten peace. He was referring to the Brest-Litovsk treaty, which was signed by the Central Powers and Soviet Russia on March 3, 1918. Lenin had instructed the Bolshevik Central Committee “you must sign this shameful peace in order to save the world revolution.” In it, the Soviets handed over most of Ukraine and all three Baltic states to imperial Germany. The punitive treaty, Wheeler-Bennett wrote, “not only signified the apparently complete victory of German arms in the East, and the greatest diplomatic and military humiliation which Russia had ever sustained in a long history of defeat, but, with the exception of the Treaty of Versailles, it had consequences and repercussions more vitally important than any other peace settlement since the Congress of Vienna.” Wheeler-Bennett was writing in 1938, a year before a new world war erupted, revolving once more around a Teutonic Drang nach Osten, or push to the East. Now, as Russia pursues the will-o’-the-wisp of its old imperial aspirations in Ukraine, the melancholy legacy of the Brest-Litovsk treaty is manifesting itself again. Central Europe, long seen as a geopolitical backwater, is at the center of world events for the third time in the modern era. With his war of aggression in Ukraine, Russian president Vladimir Putin is ushering in nothing less than a new age of upheaval.
