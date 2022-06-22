ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Kim Kardashian Reveals When She Decided To Introduce Pete Davidson To Her Kids

By Carly Ledbetter
 3 days ago

Kim Kardashian revealed that she relied on the advice of one of her sisters when it came to figuring out the right time to introduce her boyfriend, Pete Davidson , to her four children.

The SKKN by Kim founder, who shares North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with her ex Kanye West , spoke to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on “Today”﻿ Tuesday about why she decided to wait six months for the big meeting.

“Luckily I have a sister that has been through it all, and we talked about it,” Kardashian said, seemingly referencing her older sister, Kourtney , who has navigated co-parenting with her ex, Scott Disick, over the years.

“I consulted with a few therapists and friends that have been through it,” the reality star added. “I definitely wanted to wait six months. And that was the marker.”

Kardashian pictured speaking with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on the "Today" show.

But in her mind, there isn’t a perfect formula for navigating new relationships with kids.

“I think it’s different for everyone,” Kardashian explained. “Different things work for different people, but you just have to do what feels right and try to be as respectful and cautious as possible.”

Kotb and Guthrie also asked the Skims creator if her new relationship with the former “Saturday Night Live” star took her “by surprise.”

“It did,” Kardashian answered with a smile, but said that she also “waited a while” before jumping into something new.

“I waited, like, a good 10 months before I was ready to open myself up,” she said. “And I think you definitely need that time to yourself. And then once you’re ready to get out there, I felt like I just wanted new energy and something different. And it definitely took me by surprise.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attend the 2022 Met Gala on May 2 in New York City.

Kardashian spoke about the difficulties both she and her family faced during her marriage to West, who now goes by Ye, on a recent episode of the Kardashian’s Hulu reality show.

“I do recognize the impact that my relationship has had on my family and that I’ve never had the opportunity to just say, ‘I’m sorry, guys,’” Kardashian said during the episode, which aired in May.

“I can’t control how he treats me or how he has always treated you guys,” she added. “I protected that for so long, but I said, ‘I will never let that happen to you guys again.’ For once in my life, I feel strong. I am not going to let anyone treat you guys a way or myself.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

