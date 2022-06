WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — A glance at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2022:. Play begins Monday at what will now be a scheduled 14-day tournament for the first time, because there will be play on the middle Sunday, traditionally a day of rest. There are no night sessions, unlike at the other three Grand Slam tournaments. The women’s singles final is Saturday, July 9; the men’s singles final is Sunday, July 10.

