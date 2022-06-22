ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brad Just Hinted He Might Quit Acting After His Divorce From Angelina—Here’s How Soon It Could Happen

By Jenzia Burgos
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DdqF7_0gIcT9lu00

Click here to read the full article.

Bowing out. After a contentious divorce with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has revealed that he’s in the “last leg” of his Hollywood career. But will Brad Pitt quit acting , for real?

In his August 2022 cover story for GQ , the 58-year-old actor teased that his retirement could actually be happening sooner than later. “I consider myself on my last leg,” Pitt, who has enjoyed an over 30-year career in Hollywood, told the magazine. “This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?” The Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood star went on to express his search for authenticity as an actor. “Out here in California, there’s a lot of talk about ‘being your authentic self.’ It would plague me, what does ‘authentic’ mean?” he continued. “[For me] it was getting to a place of acknowledging those deep scars that we carry.”

Pitt also discussed his decision to quit smoking and get sober in the candid interview. His journey to sobriety began in 2016, when his then-wife, Angelina Jolie, filed for divorce . Speaking to GQ, Pitt admitted that he attended Alcoholics Anonymous. “I had a really cool men’s group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe,” he told the magazine. “Because I’d seen things of other people who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that’s just atrocious to me.”

The Bullet Train actor opened up about his stint in AA for the first time in 2019, in an interview published by The New York Times. “I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges,” he shared in the September profile. “You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard. It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself. It was actually really freeing just to expose the ugly sides of yourself. There’s great value in that.”

Previously, Pitt discussed the early moments of his sobriety with GQ in 2017, five years before landing on the magazine’s cover. “I can’t remember a day since I got out of college where I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something,” he said at the time. “You realize that a lot of it is, um- cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I’m running from feelings. I’m really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean, I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know – things I wasn’t dealing with. I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0gIcT9lu00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

Wendy Williams Is ‘Sickened’ by How Her Show Was Canceled—She’s ‘Hurt’ It Ended Without Her

Click here to read the full article. A painful goodbye. Ever since Wendy Williams’ show was canceled, the talk show host has been taking things rather hard. An insider revealed to the UK’s Sun that the daytime TV host was very sad to see The Wendy Williams Show have its last run without her. The insider told The Sun on June 23, 2022, that Wendy felt very sad to see her show go. “I know Wendy is incredibly hurt right now. Last week was a tough week for her,” the insider said. The Wendy Williams Show ended on June 17, 2022,...
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Khloé Is Officially Dating Despite Claiming She’s Not Seeing a ‘Soul’—Here’s Her New Boyfriend

Click here to read the full article. A quick update? Khloé Kardashian’s dating rumors are circulating after she denied that she’s seeing anyone. People reported that The Kardashians star may be seeing someone new after someone close to her introduced them. According to a People report on June 20, 2022, Khloé is seeing a private equity investor that she met through her sister Kim. A source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that the two met at a dinner and instantly hit it off. Khloé is reportedly “feeling good” about the relationship though it’s in its “early stages.” On...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kristin’s Sons Want Her To Date Someone ‘Older’ Amid Her Ex Jay’s Cheating Scandal

Click here to read the full article. Who will she date? Kristin Cavallari’s kids are giving their mom dating advice. The Hills alum posted a series of Instagram stories where her kids tell her who they want her to date. “I’m getting dating advice from my boys,” Kristin said in her story that she posted on June 23, 2022. She featured her sons that she has with ex-quarterback Jay Cutler, Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 8, and hid them behind emojis for their privacy. “Jaxon just said I need to date somebody older.” “A lot older. Young people are crazy,” her son...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Retirement#Gq
In Style

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Stepped Out for a Rare Couple's Street Style Moment

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were the best-dressed couple at this year's menswear shows during Paris Fashion Week, hands down. While a sighting of the low-key couple out in public is rare, when they do step out together, they definitely make it count. And this week, their finest couple's style moment occurred at the Dior Homme runway show on Friday. For the event, Biel tucked her white button-down shirt with short cuffed sleeves into a pair of belted khaki cargo pants, which coordinated with her husband's oversized beige coat and rubber boots. She accessorized with pointed-toe slingback heels, cat-eye sunglasses, and a tiny black leather handbag.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

Khloe Kardashian talks about anxiety as she cries over hot wings

Khloe Kardashian was the latest guest on “Hot Ones.” The show, hosted by Sean Evans, features interviews with the world’s most famous celebrities, filming them as they answer tough questions and eat progressively spicier chicken wings. It’s very stressful. RELATED: Kim Kardashian reveals she’s lost...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian & Saint Brave Theme Park Rides At The American Dream Mall

Kim Kardashian and Saint West spent some special one-on-one time together at the American Dream mall. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 23, and shared several sweet snapshots and videos of herself and her second-born while braving rollercoasters and flying swings.The massive theme park style mall boasts dozens of rides, an ice rink, a water park, a movie theater, an aquarium and more — and the adorable mother and son duo appeared to try out a bit of everything! "You're scared?" she could be heard asking Saint in one of the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

Meet Jennifer Lopez’s Kids, Emme & Max

Not only is Jennifer Lopez an actress, award-winning singer, style icon and overall badass, but she’s also a mother. The 52-year-old “On the Floor” singer may be Jenny from the Block to us, but to her 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, she’s Mama. From their budding singing talent to their nicknames, here’s everything we know about Jennifer Lopez’s kids, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony.
RELATIONSHIPS
WWD

Susan Lucci Goes Bold in Bright Pink Gown on Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Susan Lucci is daytime TV royalty, a reliable staple of the soap opera genre for decades. Predictably, the 75-year-old actress has attended numerous Daytime Emmy Awards over the years. For the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, the “All My Children” star chose a statement hot pink gown. The famed actress arrived on the red carpet in a floor-length bright pink gown with thin straps and a straight neckline. The silhouette featured a slightly billowed top and a three-tiered skirt with a coordinating waist-defining tie to add structure.More from WWDNatalie Portman,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

55K+
Followers
4K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy