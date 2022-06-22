Brad Just Hinted He Might Quit Acting After His Divorce From Angelina—Here’s How Soon It Could Happen

Click here to read the full article.

Bowing out. After a contentious divorce with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has revealed that he’s in the “last leg” of his Hollywood career. But will Brad Pitt quit acting , for real?

In his August 2022 cover story for GQ , the 58-year-old actor teased that his retirement could actually be happening sooner than later. “I consider myself on my last leg,” Pitt, who has enjoyed an over 30-year career in Hollywood, told the magazine. “This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?” The Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood star went on to express his search for authenticity as an actor. “Out here in California, there’s a lot of talk about ‘being your authentic self.’ It would plague me, what does ‘authentic’ mean?” he continued. “[For me] it was getting to a place of acknowledging those deep scars that we carry.”

Pitt also discussed his decision to quit smoking and get sober in the candid interview. His journey to sobriety began in 2016, when his then-wife, Angelina Jolie, filed for divorce . Speaking to GQ, Pitt admitted that he attended Alcoholics Anonymous. “I had a really cool men’s group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe,” he told the magazine. “Because I’d seen things of other people who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that’s just atrocious to me.”

The Bullet Train actor opened up about his stint in AA for the first time in 2019, in an interview published by The New York Times. “I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges,” he shared in the September profile. “You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard. It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself. It was actually really freeing just to expose the ugly sides of yourself. There’s great value in that.”

Previously, Pitt discussed the early moments of his sobriety with GQ in 2017, five years before landing on the magazine’s cover. “I can’t remember a day since I got out of college where I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something,” he said at the time. “You realize that a lot of it is, um- cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I’m running from feelings. I’m really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean, I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know – things I wasn’t dealing with. I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet.”

