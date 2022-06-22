ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Full Passenger Plane Caught Fire After Crash-Landing In Miami & The Video Is Terrifying

By Sameen Chaudhry
 2 days ago
A plane carrying at least 126 people crash-landed at Miami International Airport on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. when it skidded along the runway before catching fire due to the impact.

The plane's front landing gear failed and collapsed as it inched closer to the runway, which caused the crash, airport authorities told the Associated Press.

"I thought I was going to die," passenger Paola Garcia told Fox affiliate WSVN after the crash. "The plane was like jumping and jumping and jumping."

Luckily, all passengers and crew members on board survived the crash. Only three people were left with minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Red Air flight was arriving in Miami from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, when the front landing gear malfunctioned, causing the plane to lose control down the runway and crash through a crane tower before finally coming to a halt on a grassy area.

The chaos didn't end when the plane came to a stop. After the crash, the plane's right wing caught on fire, prompting firefighters to flood the scene and douse the aircraft with a white firefighter chemical, reported WSVN.

Video footage posted on Twitter showed terrified passengers climbing out of the wreck and running toward safety.

Not too long after the fire was ignited, the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue updated the public that they "placed the fire under control and are mitigating fuel spillage."

\u201c#MDFR is on scene of an aircraft fire at @iflyMIA. Fire crews have placed the fire under control and are mitigating fuel spillage. All souls on board have been assessed for injuries. A total of 3 patients have been transported to local area hospitals.\u201d

— Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@Miami-Dade Fire Rescue) 1655852673

"All souls on board have been assessed for injuries. A total of 3 patients have been transported to local area hospitals," confirmed the fire department in a tweet.

Although most news outlets are reporting there were 126 people on board, a statement by Red Air claims that the vessel was carrying 130 passengers and 10 crew members. The reason behind the confusion over the number of people on board is unclear, reported CNN.

Miami International Airport tweeted about the incident and said that "some flights have been delayed as a result" of the crash.

\u201cRed Air #203 from Santo Domingo had its landing gear in the nose of the plane collapse, which seems to have caused a fire. @MiamiDadeFire responded & extinguished the fire. Some flights have been delayed as a result. Please follow up with your airline for the latest flight info.\u201d

— Miami Int'l Airport (@Miami Int'l Airport) 1655853962

"Please follow up with your airline for the latest flight info," the tweet added.

