Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Tyler
( STACKER ) – There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What's not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice?
Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Tyler on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#9. La Vera Restaurante Italiano
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 6611 S Broadway Ave suite 100, Tyler TX, Tyler, TX 75703-4662
#8. Villaggio del Vino
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fusion
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 4803 Old Bullard Rd Ste. 102, Tyler, TX 75703-1234
#7. Papa Johns Pizza
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 631 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701-1901
#6. Bella Italian Cafe Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 16700 FM 2493 Ste 1800 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler, TX 75703-7061
#5. Bruno’s Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 15770 Fm 2493, Tyler, TX 75703-7362
#4. Rounder’s Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1400 W Southwest Loop 323 Suite 10, Tyler, TX 75701-7022
#3. Rotolo’s Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 8970 S Broadway Ave Ste. 148, Tyler, TX 75703-5444
#2. New York Pizza & Pasta Italian Kitchen
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1621 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75701-4202
#1. Bruno’s Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1400 S Vine Ave 7118 Holly Square Court, Tyler, TX 75701-2824
